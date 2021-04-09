Matt Keezer talks about 8 Best Fishing Locations in Argentina

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Argentina is well-known for its beautiful cities, world-class museums, fine shopping, and cutting-edge clubs and nightlife. This beautiful country offers something for every type of traveler, including nature lovers and people who love fishing.

Argentina has a diverse range of natural wonders and climates, making it ideal for some bucket-list fishing, all of which can be appreciated in the reverse season thanks to its position south of the equator.

Whether you're hunting for a 20-pound trout or a feisty golden dorado, Matt Keezer, founder of Momentum Travel, believes that Argentina is the place to go. Here is Matt's list of the eight best fishing locations in Argentina.


Fishing Locations in Southern Argentina

For all those planning their next trip in Southern Argentina, Matt Keezer recommends visiting the following destinations.
• Rio Grande Dam, Tierra del Fuego: Owing to the introduction of access protection and catch-and-release laws, the Rio Grande has become the world's most active sea-run brown trout fishery.

• Strobel Lake, Santa Cruz: The safest spot to fish is at the Barrancoso Flow source, Strobel Lake's only major tributary, which is renowned for its trophy rainbow trout fishing and clean waters.

• Los Glaciares National Park, Caterina River: This channel, which is home to one of the world's only runs of Atlantic king salmon, has everything from deep glacial lakes to fast-moving streams where travelers can cast into transparent shallow water.

• Santa Cruz River: Located in Patagonia's plains, this river promises untapped steelhead fishing for anglers looking to catch one of the world's toughest battling migratory trout.

• Junín de los Andes: Built on the Chimehuin River's riverbanks and at the gateway to Lanin National Park, Junín de los Andesis located in northern Patagonia. The town provides excellent fly fishing opportunities due to its natural scenery and access to many lakes and rivers. Fly fishing for trout is especially popular at the Chimehuin's mouth, which is only 13 miles from town.

Fishing Locations in Northern Argentina

For all those planning their next trip in Northern Argentina, Matt Keezer recommends visiting the following destinations.
• Iberá Wetlands: The Iberá Wetlands, the world's second-largest wetlands, offer fly fishing for golden dorado in an area that dwarfs the Florida

Everglades in northeastern Argentina.

• Paraná River: In the murky waters of the Paraná River, travelers can look for golden dorado, tararira, and pac. Matt Keezer recommends travelers to plan their journey to coincide with the Fiesta Internacional del Dorado (Dorado International Day), which draws anglers from all over the world.

• Salta: Matt recommends heading deep into Argentina's Salta Province's wild mountain streams and rivers for those who are in pursuit of a trophy golden dorado. Fly-fishing on the Rio Juramento and Rio Dorado in Argentina's mountain jungles is a must-do for all fishing aficionados.

Before booking the next trip, Matt Keezer recommends all travelers to check current COVID-19 laws and regulations in Argentina. In addition, Matt advises travelers to respect social distancing measures and wear a mask in all public locations for their own safety and the safety of others.

