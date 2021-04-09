National AIDS Memorial Celebrates Recent Pedro Zamora Scholars for their Community Engagement on National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day

National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day on April 10th

/EIN News/ -- San Francisco, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National AIDS Memorial is marking National Youth HIV & AIDS Awareness Day by celebrating its most recent Pedro Zamora Young Leaders Scholarship recipients, highlighting their work on campus and in their communities. The memorial has created a special section on its scholarship website highlighting their work, impact and commitment to social change, particularly around HIV/AIDS, which continues to disproportionately impact young people and communities of color.

This past year, eight scholars were selected from six states across the country, each receiving $5,000 in financial scholarships. Their studies and work range from mitigating the impact of HIV/AIDS in communities of color and other marginalized communities and supporting mentor programs to reduce homelessness, to helping people navigate the criminal justice system and providing counsel to help people living with HIV through the challenges of Covid-19.

The scholars include Moses Aina, NYU Tisch, New York; August Clayton, Towson University, Maryland; Caterina Dong, Brown University, Rhode Island; Bo Hwang, UCLA, California; Philip Jones, San Francisco State University, California; Adeleye Mesogboriwon, Edward Waters College, Florida; Brandon Staple, Colorado University, Colorado; Matthew Zheng, Stanford University, California. Learn more about the scholars here.

“This amazingly talented group of students truly embodies the spirit of Pedro and his work to help reduce stigma, fear and prejudice,” said Annie Wilson, National AIDS Memorial Board Member, who chairs the scholarship selection process, and was a scholarship recipient in 2012. “This scholarship provides a unique opportunity for us to celebrate the ideas and power of young people who are pursuing their educational goals and advancing social change through community service.”

Named in honor of AIDS educator, activist and reality television pioneer Pedro Zamora, the scholarship supports young leaders who carry the torch of activists like Pedro in pursuit of a bold vision that never again will a community be harmed because of fear, silence, discrimination, or stigma. Much like Pedro himself, this scholarship seeks to support young scholars who embody their activism work in ways inspired by their own passions, insights, originality, and conviction.

The program is funded through the generous support of Gilead Sciences. Since its inception in 2009, the scholarship has been awarded more than 100 students, providing more than $350,000 in financial support for their higher education goals.

“This scholarship supports inspiring students who are leaders on campus and in their communities and are making a tremendous impact on so many important issues around health, social and racial justice,” said John Cunningham, executive director, National AIDS Memorial. “Through the support of partners like Gilead Sciences, this program continues to grow, helping shape the next generation of leaders who carry Pedro’s torch forward.”

Applications for the Fall 2021/Spring 2022 school year are now being accepted. Learn more about how to apply at www.aidsmemorial.org/scholarships. Applications must be submitted by July 15, 2021.

About the National AIDS Memorial: The mission of the National AIDS Memorial is to share the story of the struggle against HIV/AIDS and to remember, in perpetuity, the lives lost, offer healing and hope to survivors, and inspire new generations of activists in the fight against stigma, denial, and hate, for a just future. Through the AIDS Memorial Grove, AIDS Memorial Quilt, and inspiring programs, the National AIDS Memorial ensures that the story of AIDS and the AIDS movement is never forgotten and connects four decades of healing, hope, remembrance and survival, to issues faced by society today. Learn more at www.aidsmemorial.org.

