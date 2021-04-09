Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Proactive news headlines including Alternus Energy, KWESST Micro Systems, Phyto Extractions and CytoDyn

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Alternus Energy Group PLC (NOTC:ALT) on pace to see a tenfold increase in its power capacity by the end of 2023 click here
  • Predictiv AI Inc (CVE: PAI) (OTCMKTS:INOTF) (FSE:71TA) installs ThermalPass scanners at Memorial Healthcare System facilities in south Broward County, Florida click here
  • American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) improves the manganese processing flowsheet for its US Defense Logistics Agency project click here
  • Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CSE:HEAT) (OTCMKTS:HLRTF) (FRA:7HI.F) rebranding as Hillcrest Energy Technologies as it transitions from fossil fuels to clean tech innovation and IP development click here
  • KWESST Micro Systems Inc (CVE:KWE) (OTCQB:KWEMF) upsizes brokered private placement to C$4M after it sees significant demand from investors click here
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) COO to speak at the US Energy Storage Association conference this month click here
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) technology 'drafted' by two motorsports organizations on day two of the Hype Sports Innovation Accelerator click here
  • Aurania Resources Ltd (CVE:ARU) (OTCMKTS:AUIAF) (FRA:20Q) finds black "pyrobitumen" through drilling at Kuri-Yawi target at Lost Cities- Cutucu project click here
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says its coronavirus long-haulers trial now fully enrolled faster than expected click here
  • Phyto Extractions Inc (CSE:XTRX)(FRA:D2EP) launches three new Shatter Products, adding to its product line in the burgeoning cannabis extracts market click here
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) accepts invitation to join the Alliance for Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare click here
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) announces online panel discussion to discuss key takeaways for successful deployment of augmented reality for enterprise customers click here

