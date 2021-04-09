Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,831 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts: My Administration Won’t Let President Biden “Shred the Second Amendment”

Media Contacts: 

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: My Administration Won’t Let President Biden “Shred the Second Amendment”

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following new action by the Biden-Harris Administration to curtail gun rights, which are protected under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

 

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken yet another step towards imposing new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts.  “I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the President because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners.  It’s important to understand that the President’s actions this week are just the beginning.  I fully expect President Biden to make repeated attacks against our constitutional rights.  My administration won’t stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment.  We will stand up and fight for the rights of Nebraskans.”

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts: My Administration Won’t Let President Biden “Shred the Second Amendment”

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.