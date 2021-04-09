Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts: My Administration Won’t Let President Biden “Shred the Second Amendment”

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following new action by the Biden-Harris Administration to curtail gun rights, which are protected under the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

“The Biden-Harris Administration has taken yet another step towards imposing new gun control measures,” said Governor Ricketts. “I oppose the so-called red flag laws endorsed by the President because they would violate the due process rights of gun owners. It’s important to understand that the President’s actions this week are just the beginning. I fully expect President Biden to make repeated attacks against our constitutional rights. My administration won’t stand by and let President Biden shred the Second Amendment. We will stand up and fight for the rights of Nebraskans.”

