Governor Cooper Signs Three Bills into Law

Today, Governor Roy Cooper signed the following bills into law:

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 82:

This pandemic has challenged students and teachers like never before. Providing a summer opportunity for academic growth plus mental and physical health will help schools begin to address those challenges.

Governor Cooper shared this statement on SB 387:

Learning to read early in life is critical for our children and this legislation will help educators improve the way they teach reading. But ultimate success will hinge on attracting and keeping the best teachers with significantly better pay and more help in the classroom with tutoring and instructional coaching.﻿

Governor Cooper shared this statement on HB 53:

North Carolina is the most military friendly state in the country and this legislation helps children of servicemembers stay in schools here with continued in-state financial assistance even if their parents are moved out of state by military order. 

