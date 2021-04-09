NCAA Earnings Top 1 Billion Dollars And One Former Player Says Compensation to Student Athletes Is Past Due

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA, USA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Hemphill Jr. followed the state’s motto – “In God We Trust” as he searched for a college to accept him. After years of playing and praying, the Florida native nabbed a full ride to a prestigious college in upstate New York. The talented baller who had his heyday on the local courts says not every athlete makes it to the pros and without that professional payday many leave the game with little or nothing. Hemphill urges the Supreme Court to consider the blood, sweat and tears college contestants sow into their universities. Hemphill adds it is time for a change in amateur sports. "I believe that paying student-athletes will have some challenges but will aide many who will not see a professional career" says the one-time shooting guard.

Today, the Daytona Beach native, reaches aspiring athletes with his breakout Playbook — “Pass the Rock.” As a former athlete, recruited to community college from a city league, Hemphill knows competitive students grind to be picked up by college scouts. He thinks there can be a happy medium where both sides realize a “Full-ride has to take on a different meaning. Every student-athlete is heading somewhere different. The full-ride should be the school's commitment to getting that student there as a reward, as long as it is within the school's power and network.”

The Trinity Baptist College grad uses exciting graphics and modern-day jargon to speak to young athletes in their own language. In “Pass the Rock,” he draws on the epic tale of David vs. Goliath to expose the challenges young David faced. As a young shepherd boy, he was the least of his 10 brothers, and forgotten by his father when the prophet came to visit. Today’s teens can connect to those feelings of being overlooked and sensing no one thinks they will amount to much, but in “Pass the Rock,” Richard Hemphill shows teens that God has a divine plan for them.

Hemphill says his purpose for writing the series of Playbooks is to transform lives by opening the Word of God to young people in a way that suits their voice and style. In the past decade, Richard mentored scores of young people, marrying the courts and the church. Hemphill uses his sports acumen to help athletes grow in their faith by learning key components to have a successful life like integrity, teamwork, and sportsmanlike conduct.

About Richard: Richard is the founder of The Dugout, a ministry striving to reach the next generation on their own turf with biblical truths. Hemphill Jr., a Trinity Baptist College and Gardner-Webb University grad, is an all-around sports nut who marries his faith and love for sports to transform lives in the “Transform the Game” series.

