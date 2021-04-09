Entrepreneurs launch Avenue Real Estate Services

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media and marketing entrepreneurs Olivier Corizzi of Avenue Media and Candice Brown-McElyea of One Eight Oh PR have recently launched Avenue Real Estate Services (ARES) a full-service sales, marketing and brokerage firm for developers and builders across the country.

Avenue Real Estate Services will handle all aspects of selling and marketing a community, condominium, or development project, including hiring and training the sales team, marketing the project, ad design placement, website design and development, professional video services, collateral, public relations, social media and immersive virtual reality tours. The firm will also develop unique customer relationship management (CRM) tracking systems for projects and commit to completely selling out a project.

“This new firm will allow a builder or developer to do what they do best — handle all aspects of getting a project off the ground — while Avenue Real Estate Services tackles all of their sales and marketing needs,” said Candice Brown-McElyea, partner in the firm. “It eliminates the disconnect that sometimes exists between the sales and marketing teams, and dissolves the need for developers to use multiple agencies to accomplish the one goal of selling out a community.”

Brown-McElyea has held a Florida real estate license for 19 years and a Colorado real estate license for two years. The broker of record for the new agency, Corizzi, holds a real estate broker’s license in Florida and has been a licensed real estate agent in Florida for four years.

“Avenue Real Estate Services will offer builders and developers the most state-of-the-art graphic design, visual elements and digital assets for a project, and we will also hire high-end and experienced sales agents to deliver results,” said Corizzi, partner in the firm. “Our proprietary virtual reality software will allow buyers to walk through prospective properties and experience what it’s like to cook dinner in their future kitchens or virtually enjoy the view of their new home before it’s even built.”

Brown-McElyea has a robust background in real estate sales and marketing, with experience as a top producing agent for several new home and condo builders. She has also managed real estate teams and provided sales training for real estate professionals for over 20 years. Brown-McElyea launched One Eight Oh PR, a full-service public relations and strategic communications company in 2012, now with offices in Sarasota, Fla. and Denver, Colo.

Corizzi has a strong background in marketing and technology, specializing in working with international buyers. He is fluent in French and English and holds a commercial pilot’s license. Based in Sarasota, Fla., Avenue Media has developed and launched a multitude of successful campaigns for national and international companies.

From pre-launch to ground breaking to project completion, Avenue Real Estate Services will manage marketing budgets, create logos and brands, place ads, promote projects and sell them out. The firm will specialize in search engine optimization, Google ads and placement of properties on the Multiple Listing Service.

Virtual reality software will allow prospects to use VR goggles to walk through their home virtually before it’s even built and its custom CRM system will enable salespeople to create contracts and other documents, track prospects and prompt follow up activities.

About Avenue Real Estate Services

Avenue Real Estate Services is a full-service real estate marketing, public relations, sales and brokerage firm. Partners and co-founders Olivier Corizzi and Candice Brown-McElyea have more than 30 years of combined experience in selling, marketing and promoting real estate properties throughout the country. Corizzi is the broker of record at Avenue Real Estate Group, Inc.

Attachments

Kate Ritz De Michieli Avenue Real Estate Services 941-706-6236 360kater@gmail.com