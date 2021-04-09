Daylighting the World for 30 Years - Solatube Home Part of the Legacy
Solatube International Invented Tubular Skylights in 1991 and Redefined Natural Lighting WorldwideLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solatube International Inc., the worldwide leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular skylights, is celebrating its 30th Anniversary this year. From an ancient temple in Egypt to the iciest places in the Arctic Circle to storm shelters across the United States and homeowners in over 122 countries, there are no limits to Solatube shining light on what is important to us. Solatube Home is the residential installation division of Solatube International and is proud to be part of the legacy, delivering beautiful natural light to homeowners throughout Southern California.
In addition to celebrating its anniversary with Solatube International, Solatube Home is proud to be launching the first-ever Solatube Home Franchise opportunity this year. This is the only natural light and fresh air franchise in the country.
“From Australia to the United States to Europe and beyond, our employees and partners all around the world are at the core of Solatube’s success,” said Solatube International President Robert E. Westfall, Jr. “Their devotion and commitment has propelled us forward and their creative ideas and designs will continue to amaze us for years to come.”
Using patented technology, tubular skylights harvest daylight at the rooftop, transfer it down a highly reflective tube and distribute it evenly into an interior space through a diffuser at the ceiling — on both sunny and cloudy days — with virtually no maintenance. It floods rooms in the home with beautiful, natural light at no cost once installed with no heat or cold transfer.
The first Solatube product was sold in 1991 and today more than 2 million people have improved their homes with tubular skylights. The record for the most number of tubes installed in a home is 88 in San Diego.
The energy-saving products have been installed in every imaginable living space, from kitchens to closets, laundry rooms to bathrooms, bringing in natural light to even the smallest residential areas. Each Solatube installation has helped to conserve resources and protect the environment for a better future.
“It is remarkable to see the impact Solatube tubular skylights have made over the years,” said Tim Deming, Director of Marketing for Solatube Home. “By conservative estimates, enough Solatube tubular skylights have been sold to offset 137,180,000 pounds in carbon emissions. Imagine if everyone used daylighting to light their homes!”
In addition to the environmental benefits and cost savings, homeowners also enjoy the many physical and mental benefits provided by natural light. Sunlight produces serotonin, sometimes known as the happy chemical, which leaves us feeling more energized, happy and well-rested while fighting and reducing stress, anxiety, depression and seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
“People spend 90% of their time indoors — and that was before COVID-19,” added Deming. “This makes Solatube tubular skylights more important than ever - not only for the aesthetics and livability of the home but also each homeowner’s physical and mental well-being, too.”
For Solatube, 30 years of innovation and thought leadership has evolved into cutting-edge daylighting products that will continue to deliver energy-efficient solutions that inspire and shine pure, natural light on residential and commercial spaces across the world.
About Solatube Home
Solatube Home, the residential installation division for Solatube International, Inc., has earned praise for its astounding ability to transform interior spaces with natural light and energy-efficient ventilation systems. They have been voted San Diego’s Favorite Natural Lighting Company for two years in a row. Covering San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles, Solatube Home operates Southern California's largest daylighting showrooms - over 15,000 sq. ft. For more information about the company and to learn more about being part of the new Solatube Home franchise opportunity, visit www.SolatubeHomeFranchise.com.
About Solatube International
Solatube International, Inc., widely recognized as the daylighting industry innovator, has earned worldwide acclaim for its unrivaled ability to transform interior spaces with natural light. Based in California, the company is the leading manufacturer and marketer of tubular daylighting devices (TDDs) for all types of residential and commercial applications and residential energy-efficient home ventilation systems. Solatube continues to innovate with groundbreaking products that increase energy efficiency and light output and were among the first innovations to receive the “Solar Impulse Efficient Solution” Label by The Solar Impulse Foundation, recognizing all the effort and innovative developments it has made to become a recognized energy-efficient solution. Solatube is currently celebrating its 30th Anniversary. For more information about the company and its related products, visit www.solatube.com
