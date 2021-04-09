Javid Javdani is Pleased to Announce That He is the Featured Subject in the First of Two Recent Interviews

In an exclusive interview, Javid Javdani speaks about how connecting with customers and embracing community has affected the trajectory of his career.

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, April 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pharmacist and entrepreneur Javid Javdani is delighted to announce that he is the subject of a recent interview dealing with a wide variety of matters, ranging from the importance of word-of-mouth advertising to how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected his multiple small businesses.In the beginning of the interview, which was published on March 16, 2021, Javid outlines exactly how he came to the point in his career he finds himself in today, stating that, after starting out exclusively as a pharmacist, he “took over a grocery store that became a real opportunity for growth.” Explaining that when he bought the store, it catered solely to the local Persian community and ignored the many other ethnic groups living close by, he elaborates, “I expanded the store to serve those people and they have really supported me and helped me grow.”On the subject of growth, and how exactly he was able to expand his grocery store and then branch out to own a successful restaurant and catering service, Javid asserts that there’s no mystery to his methods, answering, “(w)hen it comes to expansion and advertising and getting more business, I truly believe that working with and giving back to your community really, really helps.” He goes on to advocate grass-roots and word-of-mouth advertising as superior to print ads. “I work with religious groups, including Jewish, Christian, and Muslim communities,” he says, adding “they see that my store is not something just to make a profit, but a company that also wants to support the community.”Addressing how his various small businesses have dealt with the challenges posed by the spread of the coronavirus, Javid Javdani reacts optimistically, opining, “the trend of online ordering and delivering is very exciting.” He states further that the pandemic has caused him to re-evaluate his business model to incorporate even more community outreach, highlighting how his restaurant and catering company sent hot food to hospitals for a few days each week during the height of COVID-19. “That’s a great marketing tool, and it helps people,” he remarks.To read this interview in its entirety or to view other fascinating interviews with Javid Javdani, people can visit his personal website About Javid Javdani:Javid Javdani is a fully-licensed pharmacist and successful entrepreneur. He owns and operates Balboa International Market, a neighbourhood grocery store in San Diego that caters to local ethnic communities by stocking a wide variety of international and hard-to-find food items, as well as traditional and conventional groceries. Balboa International Market carries specialty products that originate from distant places like Iran, Russia, India, and a whole host of European and Middle Eastern countries. It carries Halal and Kosher foods, as well. Javid also owns a restaurant and catering business. He currently works a few days a week as a pharmacist, dedicating the remainder of his time to running his other businesses. Javid Javdani is proud to serve his community both in the culinary and hospitality sectors, as well as in his capacity as a pharmacist.