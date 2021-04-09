Space Software Firm to Support Climate Change Battle
Canadian space app developer Deploy Solutions attending Canada's national geospatial event GeoIgnite to unveil a new climate-focused prototype.
Using our unique software factory technology and approach, we have built a prototype to demonstrate how authorities can better communicate with the public.”OTTAWA, CANADA, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian space app developer Deploy Solutions will be returning to the GeoIgnite conference this month to unveil a new climate-focused prototype, as part of an Earth Day showcase at the Canadian national Geospatial event.
— Nick Kellett, Deploy Solutions’ Founder and CEO
When you think of climate change problems, the first images to come to mind usually range from scenes of deforestation or melting ice to forest fires or flash flooding. But what about the issues that can occur “on the ground” after a disaster, often literally blocking the way we cope with the increasingly common urban effects of climate change?
Resolving the communication gap between citizens and authorities at the time of crisis may not prevent it from happening in the first place, but it certainly helps to cure the fallout, mitigate damage and get people from a place of danger to safety, as quickly as possible.
Drawing on outcomes from a multi-year climate change R&D project, and with assistance from hundreds of citizens, academics, NGOs, students and government officials, Canadian software company Deploy Solutions has identified the top perceived climate change-related obstacles to communicating with citizens. Leveraging a rapid application development approach to solve problems faster and more cost effectively, Deploy Solutions has developed the “Software Factory”, an innovative software-based solution which uses space data and artificial intelligence to help overcome barriers to misinformation and offer easy to use, practical guidance. Because the Software Factory enables solutions to be developed so rapidly, it can enable life-saving information to be presented in a timely manner to help protect citizens before, during and after hazardous events.
According to Deploy Solutions’ Founder and CEO Nick Kellett, communications breakdowns that can occur before, during and after a disaster can be remedied using mobile phone “apps” powered by space data. He states, “At a time of rising climate change impacts, there is a vital and growing need to prepare for, respond to, and recover from natural disasters. Using our unique software factory technology and approach, we have built a prototype to demonstrate how authorities can better communicate with the public.”
“Our software solutions demonstrate specific and practical ways that satellite imagery, AI, geospatial data analysis, cloud-hosted infrastructure and other features can be combined in a working software solution, placed directly into the hands of those in danger and those who protect them.”
During Earth Day at this year’s GeoIgnite conference, Deploy Solutions will present on “Building Software Solutions for Climate Change: Closing the communication gap between citizens and trusted authorities before, during, or after a disaster”.
Then on April 28, the company will host a webinar to explore the climate change research project prototype in greater detail, showcasing never before seen research findings and insights, as well as unveiling the prototype. They will share the top communication problems they have identified, along with practical lessons learned running an international multi-year climate change research project during a pandemic.
Jonathan Murphy, Managing Director and Founder of GoGeomatics Canada & GeoIgnite stated, “We’re proud to announce that Deploy Solutions, one of Canada’s most exciting and innovative space companies, are returning to GeoIgnite. The nature of their work makes them an ideal company to speak to our growing audience during Earth Day and there’s a great deal of excitement around their GeoIgnite deep dive webinar on April 28, where they will unveil their prototype.”
Deploy Solutions climate change communication prototype is part of a growing suite of earth observation-enabled products that help harness information from space. Drawing on over two decades of global, award-winning development experience, these applications will help users rapidly generate insights and analyses from satellite imagery and other data and will benefit a wide variety of sectors, from agriculture and shipping through to urban planning and environmental protection. The company’s innovative ‘software factory’ streamlines the software development process, vastly reducing development cost, time and risk, while unlocking data benefits for a wide-range of businesses and organisations.
