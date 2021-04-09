Discovery Metals Announces Name Change to Discovery Silver

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DSV, OTCQX: DSVMF) (“Discovery” or the “Company”) announces that it is changing its name from Discovery Metals Corp. to Discovery Silver Corp. The Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading under the new name on the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”) under its current ticker symbol “DSV” and on the OTCQX where its ticker symbol will change from “DSVMF” to “DSVSF” at the opening of trading on April 14, 2021, pending final regulatory approvals from the TSXV and FINRA.



Taj Singh, President & CEO, states: “Our name change to Discovery Silver reflects the strong momentum and exceptional results we have reported to date at our flagship Cordero project, one of the world’s largest undeveloped silver resources. It also aligns with the delivery of our updated resource and PEA in 2H 2021 which we expect will firmly position Discovery as one of the go-to names in the silver space through establishing Cordero as one of the few emerging silver development projects that offers scale and margin.

“The name change also follows our inclusion last month in the VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF with the underlying designation as a silver pure-play company and the ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF. The inclusion in these indices recognizes both the silver exposure that Discovery offers as well as the tremendous growth in size and liquidity we have delivered since acquiring Cordero in 2019.”

Shareholders are not required to exchange their existing share certificates for new certificates bearing the Company’s new name and the name change does not affect the Company’s share structure or the rights of the Company’s shareholders. No further action is required by existing shareholders.

About Discovery

Discovery’s flagship project is its 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the few silver projects globally that offers margin, size and scaleability. The project is located in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico, and is supported by an industry leading balance sheet with over C$90 million of cash allocated for aggressive exploration, resource expansion and future development. Discovery was a recipient of the 2020 TSX Venture 50 award and the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 award.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Taj Singh, M.Eng, P.Eng, CPA,

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information contact:

Forbes Gemmell, CFA

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Phone: 416-613-9410

Email: forbes.gemmell@dsvmetals.com

Website: www.dsvmetals.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release is not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. All statements within this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although Discovery believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: fluctuations in market prices, including metal prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. Discovery does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.