Studio City Phase 2 wins BREEAM Awards 2021 regional accolade

Melco’s sustainability strategy and contribution towards Company’s carbon neutral and zero waste goals are recognized by trusted mark of sustainability

/EIN News/ -- MACAU, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melco Resorts & Entertainment announces Studio City Phase 2 has been named winner of the ‘Regional Award, Asia’ at BREEAM Awards 2021. The international BREEAM Awards is an annual celebration recognizing the people, projects and organizations who are leading the way with significant achievements in sustainable building design, development and management.



Ms. Denise Chen, Senior Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer of Melco Resorts & Entertainment, said, “It is an honor to receive the Asia regional award from BREEAM recognizing the Studio City Phase 2 extension project’s environmental sustainability efforts. As part of Melco’s sustainability strategy to go ‘Above & Beyond’, tremendous efforts have been made by the team to ensure the project meets a high level of environmental performance. We are also pleased to have XCO2 as BREEAM assessors and Accredited Professionals to guide us through the extensive framework. We are confident that the project is well on track to becoming an exemplar scheme that demonstrates leadership well beyond the requirements of local and national standards, which will positively impact both the local community and our guests.”

Set to offer approximately 900 rooms and suites as well as world-class non-gaming attractions such as one of the world’s largest indoor/outdoor water parks, a Cineplex, fine-dining restaurants and state-of-the-art MICE space, Studio City Phase 2 development’s sustainable features include:

Improving thermal properties of the curtain walling system to reduce thermal breaks across its façade system which is an uncommon practice for buildings in the region.

Being designed to achieve low energy demand via the specifications of high performance building fabric and highly efficient services and systems, including a heat recovery system that captures heat from the cooling tower condensers for reuse within the hot water system.

Resilience and adaptability of the design to mitigate the risk of natural hazards and to climate change

The implementation of circular economy principles as an integral part of the design process.

Melco currently holds BREEAM “Excellent” Ratings for the Design stage for both Studio City Phase 2 and City of Dreams Mediterranean in Cyprus, where Melco is developing Europe’s largest integrated resort by incorporating the very highest sustainability standards into its design.

Further sustainability strategies of Studio City Phase 2 are listed on our earlier press release and available here.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited

The Company, with its American depositary shares listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (NASDAQ: MLCO), is a developer, owner and operator of integrated resort facilities in Asia and Europe. The Company currently operates Altira Macau (www.altiramacau.com), an integrated resort located at Taipa, Macau and City of Dreams (www.cityofdreamsmacau.com), an integrated urban resort located in Cotai, Macau. Its business also includes the Mocha Clubs (www.mochaclubs.com), which comprise the largest non-casino based operations of electronic gaming machines in Macau. The Company also majority owns and operates Studio City (www.studiocity-macau.com), a cinematically-themed integrated resort in Cotai, Macau. In the Philippines, a Philippine subsidiary of the Company currently operates and manages City of Dreams Manila (www.cityofdreamsmanila.com), an integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. In Europe, the Company is currently developing City of Dreams Mediterranean (www.cityofdreamsmed.com.cy) in the Republic of Cyprus, which is expected to be the largest and premier integrated destination resort in Europe. The Company is currently operating a temporary casino, the first authorized casino in the Republic of Cyprus, and is licensed to operate four satellite casinos (“Cyprus Casinos”). Upon the opening of City of Dreams Mediterranean, the Company will continue to operate the satellite casinos while operation of the temporary casino will cease. For more information about the Company, please visit www.melco-resorts.com.

The Company is strongly supported by its single largest shareholder, Melco International Development Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is substantially owned and led by Mr. Lawrence Ho, who is the Chairman, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

