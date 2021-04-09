Dorman Launches 700+ New Products, Featuring New Drive Shaft and Control Arm Coverage

/EIN News/ -- Highlights:

Time-saving flexible stainless steel fuel lines eliminate the frustration of routing pre-formed OE fuel lines and extend aftermarket coverage to millions of popular Chevrolet and GMC pickups

Expanded coverage in front and rear driveshafts, pre-assembled and ready to install to minimize repair complexity and time

Expanded coverage in direct-replacement control arms featuring engineering enhancements to help ensure long-term reliability and performance

COLMAR, Pa., April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) is announcing today the release of more than 700 new replacement auto parts, extending Dorman’s aftermarket coverage in several key categories and giving repair shops and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks with innovative and trustworthy solutions.



Dorman continues to expand its aftermarket offerings of replacement flexible stainless steel fuel lines, adding a new part number (819-875) to cover an additional 2 million+ Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. Replacing a corroded fuel line is often a time-consuming and unpredictable job because pre-formed OE fuel lines can be difficult to re-route under the vehicle. Dorman’s innovative fuel lines are manufactured from braided stainless steel and designed for the vehicle-specific full length of the original line to help save time and frustration during installation.

This month Dorman is also expanding coverage of its vast line of drive shafts, adding 61 new part numbers to the over 3,000 existing part numbers fitting millions of light- and heavy-duty vehicles in operation in North America. Dorman front and rear drive shafts are the ideal solution to minimize the complexity of repairs because they are fully assembled, pre-balanced and ready to install with 100 percent new (not remanufactured) yokes, tubes, constant velocity (CV) joints and serviceable universal joints. These direct replacement drive shafts are manufactured in Dorman’s U.S. facilities for fast drop-shipping and are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Dorman was one of the first manufacturers to bring replacement control arms to the aftermarket and continues to lead the way this month by releasing 90 new part numbers to add to its current 7,000+ control arm solutions. The new products expand coverage for some of the most popular cars and trucks on the road today and are precision-engineered. Dorman control arms also feature valuable enhancements to the original equipment, including advanced polymer bearings designed to help reduce friction and increase durability, and a weather-tight, sealed design to promote a long service life. All products include a limited lifetime warranty.

These are just a few of Dorman’s 700+ featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, sign up at DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contact: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

Email: sgisondi@dormanproducts.com

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the automotive aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability. Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering both light duty and heavy duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Visit Dorman’s website at www.dormanproducts.com. The Investor Relations section of the website contains a significant amount of information about Dorman, including financial and other information for investors. Dorman encourages investors to visit its website to view new and updated information.