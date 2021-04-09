IN8bio Demonstrates In Vitro Activity of DeltEx DRI CAR-T Cells Against Glioblastoma Multiforme at AACR

/EIN News/ -- DeltEx DRI CAR-T cells are gamma-delta T cells engineered with a Chlorotoxin CAR-T binding domain and a chemotherapy resistance gene, which enhances binding to tumor cells and survival of concomitant dosing with alkylating chemotherapies, such as temazolomide, or TMZ.

NEW YORK, April 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IN8bio, Inc. (“IN8bio” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of innovative gamma-delta T cell therapies utilizing its DeltEx platform, announced a presentation demonstrating that INB-300, its preclinical DeltEx drug resistant immunotherapy platform, or DRI, CAR-T candidate has enhanced persistence and cytotoxicity against glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) cells. The poster (abstract #1490), entitled “Dual chlorotoxin and methylguanine methyltransferase γδ-T cells for drug resistant immunotherapy of Glioblastoma Multiforme,” will be presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021 on April 10 by Lei Ding, Ph.D., the program’s lead scientist at IN8bio. The in vitro work presented at AACR demonstrates that the DeltEx DRI CAR-T modified cells can bind GBM cell lines and induce cellular activation as well as demonstrate significant cytotoxic killing and persistence. The abstract can be found at https://bit.ly/3fUIk7G.



“This work demonstrates early biological proof-of-concept for INB-300, which is designed to enhance tumor cell recognition and is engineered for chemotherapy resistance to allow co-dosing in solid tumors to maximize tumor killing,” said Lawrence Lamb, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer of IN8bio. “Our DeltEx DRI approach is currently being utilized in our lead candidate, INB-200, in a Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma. We are excited about the potential of this preclinical program incorporating a chlorotoxin binding domain to enhance gamma-delta T cell trafficking to solid tumors such as gliomas, liver cancer, ovarian cancer and others known to express the target.”

The DeltEx platform encompasses IN8bio’s ex vivo expansion, genetic engineering and scalable manufacturing capabilities with gamma-delta T cells. This platform harnesses the unique properties of gamma-delta T cells for solid tumor cancer therapies. INB-300 is our DeltEx DRI Chlorotoxin CAR-T preclinical candidate that combines our expertise in gamma-delta T cells, our DeltEx DRI technology and a novel Chlorotoxin targeting CAR. Chlorotoxin is a small peptide derived from scorpion venom, which binds to multiple solid tumor cancers including lung, ovarian, breast and prostate among others. This dual-chlorotoxin CAR-T construct is designed to confer both TMZ resistance, enhance the tumor-targeting/trafficking capabilities, and increase persistence of the gamma-delta T cells. This program is currently advancing into animal models and provides a unique approach to targeting solid tumor cancers.

About gamma-delta T cells

Gamma-delta T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. These cells can functionally bridge the innate and adaptive immune systems, both contributing to direct tumor killing as well as antigen presentation to recruit a broad population of cells to drive deeper immune responses. Research has demonstrated that both higher levels of gamma-delta T cells and the presence of infiltrating gamma-delta T cells are correlated with better survival outcomes.

About IN8bio

IN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors, by employing allogeneic, autologous or genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. IN8bio’s technology incorporates DRI, which has been shown in preclinical studies to function in combination with therapeutic levels of chemotherapy. IN8bio is currently conducting two investigator-initiated Phase 1 clinical trials for its lead gamma-delta T cell product candidates: INB-200 for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma and INB-100 for the treatment of patients with leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, or HSCT. For more information about the Company and its programs, visit www.IN8bio.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein concerning the Company’s future expectations, plans and prospects, including without limitation, the Company’s current expectations regarding the advancement of its product candidates through preclinical studies and clinical trials and the prospects for such candidates and underlying technology, constitute forward-looking statements. The use of words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” “future,” “potential,” or “continue,” the negative of these and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Consequently, actual future results may differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in such statements. Specific risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations include: scientific, regulatory and technical developments; failure to demonstrate safety, tolerability and efficacy; final and quality controlled verification of data and the related analyses; expense and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approval, including from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and the Company’s reliance on third parties, including licensors and clinical research organizations. Do not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements included herein, which speak only as of the date hereof and which the Company is under no obligation to update or revise as a result of any event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

