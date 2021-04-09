SuperSport scores FIFA World Cup 2022(TM) Pay TV rights

All 64 matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022™, to be held in Qatar, will be broadcast live on SuperSport (www.SuperSport.com) after the World of Champions concluded a broadcast deal with FIFA.

This continues SuperSport’s long-standing association with football’s governing body and reaffirms SuperSport as Africa’s home of world football. SuperSport’s pay TV broadcast rights extend to all platforms across sub-Saharan Africa and represent even more opportunities to provide fans with compelling live content.

High Definition coverage will be across multiple channels with expert analysis, in-depth digital offerings, supplementary programming and much more in keeping with the grand scale of the event.

To be contested by 32 teams, including champions France, the World Cup will be held for the first time from November 21 to December 18, and the first to be held in one city.

The FIFA acquisition sits alongside SuperSport’s already substantial offering that includes all the major football leagues from around the world.

“This is fantastic news, especially after the success of the 2018 tournament, a fitting celebration of the beautiful game,” said Marc Jury, Chief Executive of SuperSport. “The FIFA World Cup™ always excites fans and the kick-off times will be most convenient for our viewers, given friendly broadcast time-zones.”

