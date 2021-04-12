Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Industry Grows With Greater Consumer Interest

Single-Family Housing Green Buildings Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

Single-family housing green buildings market analysis shows that greater consumer interest has contributed to the growth of single-family residential green buildings. Customers, particularly millennials, are showing more interest in sustainable and net-zero energy homes considering the environmental concerns as sustainable (green) building design include the use of natural and renewable sources. The increased awareness of the benefits associated with sustainable green practices such as less exposure to toxins and contaminants from building materials, reduced air pollution inside the residence, and improved environmental health/quality is propelling the market growth.

The single-family housing green buildings market consists of construction, sales and maintenance of sustainable single-family residential buildings, and related services for households. Green construction refers to the practice of using sustainable building materials and construction processes to create energy-efficient buildings with minimal environmental impact throughout a building's life cycle (design, construction, maintenance, operation, renovation and deconstruction). The single-family housing green buildings market covered in this report is segmented by type into new constructions and remodeling projects.

The global single-family housing green buildings market is expected grow from $105.91 billion in 2020 to $113.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The single-family housing green buildings market growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The single-family housing green buildings market is expected to reach $164.62 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.

Major players in the single-family housing green buildings market are Turner Construction Co., Clark Group, AECOM, Hensel Phelps, Holder Construction, Whiting-Turner Contracting Co., The, Gilbane Building Co., Skanska USA, Structure Tone, and Webcor Builders.

