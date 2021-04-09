Ramzi Najjar Teaches How to Tackle Life's Challenges in His Breakout Motivational Book

Ramzi Najjar

Najjar's book, The YOU Beyond You, examines how enlightenment, self-help, and spirituality can be applied in real life

BEIRUT, MOUNT LEBANON, LEBANON, April 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his astounding breakout book, Ramzi Najjar discloses the secrets readers need to know for a spiritual journey toward living life to their fullest potential.

The YOU Beyond You: The Knowledge of The Willing fearlessly tackles the biggest challenges we face in life by encouraging readers to analyze their own beliefs and take meaningful steps toward true happiness and enlightenment. Now available on Amazon, dozens of early readers have already hailed the book as a success. Najjar is now determined to reach more people in need of guidance.

Since it was first published in 2020, The YOU Beyond You has already received the Literary Titan’s Silver Award for Best Book, the Pinnacle Book Achievement Award for Best Body/Mind/Spirit Book, and has been named a Foreword Indies Award finalist.

“In today’s media, we hear so much about enlightenment, self-help, and spirituality, but rarely how to actually apply those things to our own lives in a way that actually works day in and day out,” author Ramzi Najjar said. “With this book, I set out to tackle common problems we all face, and how we can reframe our personal perceptions in a way that makes sense for anyone. Regardless of your background or your underlying beliefs, this book can help guide you through the process of getting to know yourself, breaking your bad habits, and unlocking the true secret of happiness in your life.”

Najjar is a career businessman and award-winning author from Beirut, Lebanon. In 2011, he established Securita, today a leading company in the insurance industry. In 2018, he founded Securita Re. Najjar has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Public Administration from The American University of Beirut.

The YOU Beyond You was never intended to be published, but when COVID-19 upended lives around the world, Najjar realized he could help others through the many difficulties they faced. He compiled years of reflective journal entries, insightful notes, and inspirational daily meditations into one easy-to-understand book. Although Najjar built his life around being a successful businessman, the lessons in his book reveal universal truths we can all learn from.

“The YOU Beyond You will help readers cut through the confusion and hardships of their lives in order to reach a higher conclusion about their lives and how to make them better,” Najjar said. “This spiritual journey will look different for everyone, but any successful journey follows the same basic steps. Readers will learn how to bring change into their own lives and find peace in what they cannot control. I truly believe this is a lesson we’ve all been struggling to learn but is in fact within reach.”

Najjar’s book begins by taking an in-depth look at the various forms of pollution that limit our lives and then presents a plan for how to restore ourselves to a more natural state of being for a happy and prosperous future. The YOU Beyond You is more than just another self-help book – it is both a critique on the trappings of modern society, as well as a helping hand meant to guide readers through an introspective journey to overcome the negative constructs of society.

“Reality exists within us, and so does prosperity, abundance, happiness, and success,” Najjar revealed. “However, we have learned to lead a life of limitation, expecting only validation from the outside.”

Though there is no one-size-fits-all approach to self-enlightenment, Najjar’s ambitious work can help anyone get on their own path to discovering themselves and harnessing their unique abilities to live life to the utmost potential.

Upon completing The YOU Beyond You, readers will:

* Understand what habits and external influences are holding them back from achieving success and happiness

* Know how to fundamentally change the way they think about and perceive the world

* Finally overcome past challenges and learn from previous failures in a positive and constructive way

* Have the tools they need to make better decisions in the future by forming a healthier mindset that’s actually sustainable

* Be awakened to who they really are and what steps they will need to take to live in a truly authentic way

*Feel empowered and motivated to get to work unlocking the secret to their own lives

Available in paperback, digitally for Kindle devices and in audiobook, The YOU Beyond You: The Knowledge of the Willing can be purchased on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08KH3S581



About Ramzi Najjar

Ramzi Najjar is a multi-awarded author and serial entrepreneur. Born in Lebanon and growing up amidst conflict and civil-political unrest, Najjar knows first-hand how hardship has the power to forge a person's personality in the face of adversity. Life hardship and challenging experiences have always made him contemplate and analyze all types of situations to draw the proper conclusions that would help him overcome adversities and succeed in his endeavors. For more information, visit ramzinajjar.com or follow him on Twitter (@RamziNajjar_), LinkedIn (@ramzi-najjar-ba242260), and YouTube (youtube.com/channel/UCvbli-IRMSaQWxqHLV5LPNQ)