Actor Im-Ho, King of Dae Jang Geum Sweeping the World, Takes a New Challenge With the Bitcoin Show ‘Jumping and Dumping’
EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, with kimchi premium, Bitcoin is continuing a big buying trend that makes a difference of more than 15% in price. The Youa group announced that it is to produce the world's first seasonal cryptocurrency show variety, Jumping and Dumping (working name).
The purpose of making "Jumping and Dumping" is to make it easier for viewers to understand various cryptocurrency ecosystems, such as knowledge about cryptocurrency and how to view trading charts. In addition, the contents of the composition will add interest to the general public because it is composed of elements of the fusion historical drama of the Joseon Dynasty. Therefore, if you first watch “Jumping and Dumping” and then watch “Pumping Time”, a textbook drama about cryptocurrency which will be released in the second half of 2021, viewers will be able to become the leading players in the new ecosystem for cryptocurrency.
On the other hand, jumping and dumping (working name) is scheduled to be aired mainly on OTT from May, starting with the first filming on April 19th. It is expected that the production company, K-PLAY Contents aimed at media & entertainment specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrency will collaborate with the world's hottest cryptocurrency and Korean Wave in 2021 to pioneer a new market of Korean Wave.
About K-PLAY Content
The importance of different knowledge and tools has increased as the cryptocurrency age has progressed. As a result, we need an exposure to cryptocurrency and blockchain, however the general public may find it difficult to grasp the concepts. K-PLAY, a specialist content development company specializing in cryptocurrency, is here to use media tools and management expertise to help the general public better understand the industry. K-PLAY aspires to create the first popular K-culture in cryptocurrency media, which includes movies, music, variety shows, and advertising.
Henry
The purpose of making "Jumping and Dumping" is to make it easier for viewers to understand various cryptocurrency ecosystems, such as knowledge about cryptocurrency and how to view trading charts. In addition, the contents of the composition will add interest to the general public because it is composed of elements of the fusion historical drama of the Joseon Dynasty. Therefore, if you first watch “Jumping and Dumping” and then watch “Pumping Time”, a textbook drama about cryptocurrency which will be released in the second half of 2021, viewers will be able to become the leading players in the new ecosystem for cryptocurrency.
On the other hand, jumping and dumping (working name) is scheduled to be aired mainly on OTT from May, starting with the first filming on April 19th. It is expected that the production company, K-PLAY Contents aimed at media & entertainment specialized in blockchain and cryptocurrency will collaborate with the world's hottest cryptocurrency and Korean Wave in 2021 to pioneer a new market of Korean Wave.
About K-PLAY Content
The importance of different knowledge and tools has increased as the cryptocurrency age has progressed. As a result, we need an exposure to cryptocurrency and blockchain, however the general public may find it difficult to grasp the concepts. K-PLAY, a specialist content development company specializing in cryptocurrency, is here to use media tools and management expertise to help the general public better understand the industry. K-PLAY aspires to create the first popular K-culture in cryptocurrency media, which includes movies, music, variety shows, and advertising.
Henry
Kplay Contents (Youa Co., ltd), Address: 15, Teheran-ro 82-g
+82 10-3668-0763
info@kplay.net