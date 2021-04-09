Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting In Bryan

April 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the shooting in Bryan:

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”