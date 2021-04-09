Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,975 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting In Bryan

April 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement on the shooting in Bryan:

"I have been working closely with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers as they assist local law enforcement on a swift response to this criminal act. Their efforts led to the arrest of the shooting suspect. The state will assist in any way needed to help prosecute the suspect. Cecilia and I are praying for the victims and their families and for the law enforcement officer injured while apprehending the suspect.”

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Shooting In Bryan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.