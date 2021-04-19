Nationally Loved Hair Care Brand Unveils New Whisper Whip Product Line to Help All Hair Types
EINPresswire.com/ -- Healthy Hair Solutions, a hair care and beauty company that helps all hair types, is proud to announce the launch of the new Whisper Whip product line. Healthy Hair Solutions believes deeply that better hair products result in better hair. Along with The Hair Whisperer Tendai, Healthy Hair Solutions launched this new product line with exactly this principle in mind. After taking this line of products on the road to over 20 cities nationwide as part of the national “Texture Talk Live” tour, Healthy Hair Solutions is proud to share their creation with people everywhere.
The Whisper Whip product line is a premium hair care system designed to be versatile enough to benefit any user at any stage of their hair care journey. Over 100,000 bottles of Whisper Whip Hydration have been sold to very happy customers. “You can use these products to achieve everything from silky smooth straight hairstyles, super hydrated soft and easy detangled curls and coils, and even bring out the much-needed moisture in beards for men who like to keep their beards looking flawless,” says a Healthy Hair Solutions spokesperson. “We realize that your hair changes many times throughout your life. We also understand that different people have specific hair challenges. Our formulas allow you to combine our products in various ways to benefit you and support your hair care needs and your individualized routine. You will hear millions of men of women saying ‘my hair is natural,’ an affirmation and a reminder coined by The Hair Whisperer Tendai. It is important for people to not only embrace their DNA-produced texture but also to get to know, understand, and fall madly in love with their natural texture, no matter if it is curly, coily, wavy, or straight.”
Whisper Whip products are safe for the whole family and are affordable, allowing the entire family to enjoy them. Healthy Hair Solutions is proud to offer this exceptional line and to develop new lines moving forward. Recently, Healthy Hair Solutions acquired a 10,000 square foot warehouse which will provide jobs and training opportunities in the beauty industry as well as allow for creative ways for community engagement. Tendai also offers opportunities for people to enter the beauty industry. With the success of the Healthy Hair Solutions brands, Tendai has started to accept clients and assist them with private labels to launch their own cosmetic, haircare, and beauty lines.
Healthy Hair Solutions products are widely loved by hundreds of salons across the country. To learn more about Healthy Hair Solutions, please click here. Healthy Hair Solution products are sold on Amazon.
About Healthy Hair Solutions
Healthy Hair Solutions is an up-and-coming hair and beauty company that was established to bring customers a wide array of the safest, most effective, research-based ingredients at an affordable price. Offering many brands and products and a convenient way for customers to shop for hair and beauty supplies online, Healthy Hair Solutions can meet the needs of any customer, from salons to individual people.
