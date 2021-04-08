Social Intelligence Teams with Miller Mendel to offer Social Media Screening to Law Enforcement Agencies
The partnership provides public safety agencies a package that integrates social media background screening into Miller Mendel’s innovative eSOPH platform.
By utilizing the Social Intelligence social media screening report, agencies can enhance and streamline social media screening efforts of applicants applying for law enforcement agency jobs.”SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Intelligence welcomes several new law enforcement clients through a recent partnership with premiere background investigation software company, Miller Mendel. The partnership aims to provide public safety agencies with a comprehensive applicant screening package by integrating social media background screening into Miller Mendel’s innovative eSOPH platform. Early adopters of this comprehensive package include the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, King County Sheriff's Office, Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and the Boulder, Chula Vista, Corona, Mesa, and Springfield police departments.
By utilizing the Social Intelligence social media screening report, agencies can enhance and streamline social media screening efforts of applicants applying for law enforcement agency jobs. Social Intelligence’s automated tools accelerate the screening process by focusing on leading concerns at all levels of public safety organizations including intolerance, sexism, violence and other concerning behavior. This modernized approach allows agencies to both amplify and expedite the procedures used to identify potentially problematic behavior.
eSOPH, which stands for electronic Statement of Personal History, has been used by city, county and state police agencies to conduct over 80,000 pre-employment public safety background investigations. It is specifically designed for the public safety pre-employment background investigation process, with public safety agencies using the system estimating a time savings ranging from 30 percent to 60 percent per investigation, and a significant reduction in the use of costly administrative resources such as paper, ink, postage and filing space.
ABOUT MILLER MENDEL
Miller Mendel, Inc. ("MMI") creates, sells, and supports its software technology solutions for local, state, and federal public safety agencies, and is the holder of two patents (U.S. Patent No. 9070098 and U.S. Patent No. 10043188) related to the features of its flagship product, eSOPH. MMI’s primary focus is to turn past practices used by city, county, and state governments into efficient and cost-effective electronic solutions. MMI is known for creating category-leading systems and providing responsive, exceptional support to all its clients. MMI places great pride in straightforward and transparent operational practices that foster a high level of respect and praise from MMI’s government clients.
ABOUT SOCIAL INTELLIGENCE
Social Intelligence provides scalable solutions for one time or continuous search and analysis of web and social data to find actionable employment insights and help companies leverage online data in their employment decisions. As leaders in social media screening, we are committed to providing companies with accurate, actionable insights to create healthier, more inclusive workplaces. For more information visit https://info.socialintel.com/contact
Bianca Lager
Social Intelligence
+1 888-748-3281
info@socialintel.com
