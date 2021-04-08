Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,934 in the last 365 days.

Indus Announces Appointment of General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) (“INDUS” or the “Company”) has appointed Thomas M. Daniells as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Tom joins INDUS from Murtha Cullina LLP (“Murtha”) where he was a Partner since 1998.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Tom, who already has a deep knowledge and understanding of our company, join our leadership team,” said Michael Gamzon, President & Chief Executive Officer of INDUS. “Tom has worked closely with INDUS for many years and we are confident that he will continue to provide tremendous value to the Company.”

Tom has served as outside counsel to the Company’s real estate business since INDUS become a public company in 1997. While at Murtha, Tom served on its Executive Committee, and chaired its Business and Finance Department. Over the course of his career, Tom has advised numerous companies (both public and private) on a wide range of commercial and development transactions, governance, compliance and other legal matters. Prior to joining Murtha, Tom owned his own boutique real estate practice.

About INDUS

INDUS (formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc.) is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (including 30 industrial/logistics buildings aggregating approximately 4.2 million square feet) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

CONTACT:
Anthony Galici
Chief Financial Officer
(860) 286-1307
agalici@indusrt.com

Ashley Pizzo
Director, IR & Capital Markets
(212) 218-7914
apizzo@indusrt.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Indus Announces Appointment of General Counsel

Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.