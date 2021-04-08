BigPanda recognized as a Representative Vendor for Domain-Agnostic AIOps in 2021 Gartner Market Guide

BigPanda Captures Market with Domain-Agnostic Event Correlation and Automation of IT Ops Data from All Monitoring, Observability, Change and Topology Tools

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in Event Correlation and Automation powered by AIOps, today announced its position as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for AIOps Platforms for the category: “Domain-Agnostic AIOps Platforms Market.” The news comes as BigPanda continues to be recognized in this market for providing integration of IT Ops data from all sources, real-time machine learning-driven event correlation to detect incidents and surface root cause, as well as automation of IT operational tasks.



Gartner defines AIOps as combining big data and machine learning to automate IT operations processes, including event correlation, anomaly detection and causality determination. In the report, Gartner explained, “There is no future of IT operations that does not include AIOps. This is due to the rapid growth in data volumes and pace of change (exemplified by rate of application delivery and event-driven business models) that cannot wait on humans to derive insights.”

BigPanda uniquely addresses this market need with domain-agnostic Event Correlation and Automation required to automatically identify opportunities to detect, investigate and resolve incidents with minimal human oversight.

As the Gartner report notes, “requirements for increased flexibility for processing highly diverse datasets are having a significant impact on the market and shifting AIOps platforms toward domain-agnostic functionality." It continues, "As organizations mature in AIOps adoption, they require a single domain-agnostic platform across I&O, DevOps, SRE and, in some cases, security practices."

"We are glad Gartner has recognized that market requirements are shifting AIOps platforms toward a domain-agnostic approach — our customers confirm this is the right approach, especially given the proliferation of heterogeneous, best-of-breed tools in enterprise IT environments,” said Assaf Resnick, CEO and co-founder at BigPanda. "BigPanda is uniquely positioned to capture this demand, as evidenced by our ability to add 31 Fortune 500 companies as customers in 2020, including seven in the Fortune 100."

Download the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for AIOps to discover:

Why the future of the AIOps market will be centered around domain-agnostic platforms

How enterprises are increasing their use of AIOps across various aspects of IT operations management

The growing importance of AIOps platforms to analyze data across the IT Ops stack, rather than simply collecting it



Disclaimer: Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Market Guide for AIOps Platforms - Published 6 April 2021 - ID G00735577, by Analysts Pankaj Prasad, Padraig Byrne, Josh Chessman

Why BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AI that transforms IT data into insight and action. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with manual and reactive incident response capabilities that are badly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda’s platform for Event Correlation and Automation, powered by AIOps, helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia to prevent IT outages, lower costs and deliver incredible customer experiences. BigPanda helps organizations take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations by turning IT noise into insights and manual tasks into automated actions. BigPanda is backed by top-tier investors including Sequoia, Mayfield, Battery, Insight Partners and Greenfield Partners. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com