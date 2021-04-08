Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its executive management team will present a corporate overview and participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:15 am ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here.

2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET. The live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed here.

Details on company presentations and the links to webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

