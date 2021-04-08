Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 889 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,933 in the last 365 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- BURNABY, British Columbia, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that members of its executive management team will present a corporate overview and participate in the following virtual investor conferences:

  • 20th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:15 am ET. The live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed here.
  • 2021 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 3:00 pm ET. The live webcast of the company presentation can be accessed here.

Details on company presentations and the links to webcasts can be found on the “Investors” section of Xenon’s website at http://investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event for 30 days. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.