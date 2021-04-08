Chimerix Announces Upcoming Presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2021
DURHAM, N.C., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on accelerating the development of medicines to treat cancer and other serious diseases, today announced upcoming poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2021, which will be held virtually from April 10-15, 2021 and May 17-21, 2021.
Details for the poster presentations are as follows:
ONC201: Characterization and combinatorial efficacy in brain tumors
Title: ADME and toxicology profiles of first-in-class DRD2/ClpP-targeted imipridone ONC201
Abstract Number: 1370
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Sara Morrow, M.S., Chimerix
Session Title: Pharmacology, Pharmacogenetics, and Pharmacogenomics
Title: Response to novel imipridone combination therapies targeting H3K27M mutant diffuse midline glioma (DMG)
Abstract Number: 635
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Robyn Borsuk, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Pediatric Cancer: Clinical Investigations
Title: The integrated stress response (ISR) is involved in the synergistic combinatorial efficacy of ONC201 and epigenetic modulators in brain tumor cell lines
Abstract Number: 1156
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Yiqun Zhang, Ph.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: HDAC and Methyltransferase Inhibitors
ONC201: Combinatorial efficacy in other solid tumors
Title: Combinatorial therapy of imipridones and histone deacetylase inhibitors in Ewing sarcoma cell lines demonstrates synergistic cell death
Abstract Number: 1060
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Wen-I Chang, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Combination Therapies
Title: ONC201 as a novel anti-cancer therapeutic via modulation of inhibitors of apoptosis and up-regulation of DR5 in gastric adenocarcinoma
Abstract Number: 1044
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Cassandra Parker, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Combination Therapies
Title: Imipridones exhibit synergy with sorafenib, HDAC inhibition, PARP inhibition, and proteasome inhibition in liver cancer cell lines
Abstract Number: 1040
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Joshua Honeyman, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Combination Therapies
ONC206: Mechanism of action and biomarkers
Title: Predictive Biomarker Evaluation and Molecular Differentiation for Imipridones ONC201 and ONC206
Abstract Number: 393
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Varun V. Prabhu, Ph.D., Chimerix
Session Title: Biomarkers Predictive of Therapeutic Benefit
Title: Novel imipridone ONC206 suppresses ovarian cancer progression through modulating immune cell response
Abstract Number: 1440
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Chi-Lam Au-Yeung, Ph.D., MD Anderson Cancer Center
Session Title: Role of Microenvironment in therapeutic response
ONC212: Efficacy in pancreatic cancer
Title: Combination therapy with MEK inhibitors and a novel anti-neoplastic drug, imipridone ONC212, demonstrates synergy in pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma cell lines
Abstract Number: 1006
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Alexander G. Raufi, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Cellular Responses to Anticancer Drugs
Title: ONC212-induced impairment of oxidative phosphorylation is synergistic with glycolysis inhibition in treatment of pancreatic cancer in vitro and in vivo
Abstract Number: 2329
Date and Time: April 10, 2021 from 8:30 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. EDT
Presenter: Anna Louie, M.D., Warren Alpert Medical School, Brown University
Session Title: Metabolic Pathways
Posters will be available for registered attendees on the AACR website on April 10, 2021.
About Chimerix
Chimerix is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to accelerating the advancement of innovative medicines that make a meaningful impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Our three most advanced clinical-stage development programs are BCV, ONC201 and DSTAT. BCV is an antiviral drug candidate developed as a potential medical countermeasure for smallpox and is currently under review for regulatory approval in the United States. ONC201 is currently in a registrational clinical program for recurrent H3 K27M-mutant glioma and a confirmatory response rate assessment is expected later this year. DSTAT is in development as a potential first-line therapy in acute myeloid leukemia and as a potential treatment for acute lung injury in hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
