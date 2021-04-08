Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Integra LifeSciences to Host First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on April 28, 2021

/EIN News/ -- PRINCETON, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: IART), a leading global medical technology company, will release first quarter 2021 financial results on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 prior to market open. In conjunction with the earnings release, Integra’s management team will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The live call is accessible by dialing (800) 353-6461 and using the passcode 8109382. A simultaneous webcast of the call will be available via the Company’s website at www.integralife.com.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed through the Investor Relations homepage of Integra's website at www.integralife.com. A replay of the call will be available until May 8, 2021 by dialing (888) 203-1112 and using the passcode 8109382.

About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences is a global leader in regenerative tissue technologies and neurosurgical solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians, so they can focus on providing the best patient care. Integra offers a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Bactiseal®, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, MatriStem® UBM, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

Investor Relations:
Michael Beaulieu
Director, Investor Relations
(609) 529-4812
michael.beaulieu@integralife.com  

Media Contact:
Laurene Isip
Vice President, Global Corporate Communications and Public Relations
(609) 208-8121
laurene.isip@integralife.com


