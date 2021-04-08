More Than 11M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. 223,154 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. To date, more than 2.5 million total doses have been administered through New York State-run and FEMA-supported mass vaccination sites.
"Every New Yorker who is 16 and older is now eligible to get their shot, but eligibility is not the same as accessibility, and we remain committed to bringing the vaccine to every community in our state and working with local leaders to make it clear that the vaccine is safe, effective, and necessary," Governor Cuomo said. "Every shot brings us one step closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, and that is why so important everybody gets vaccinated. Getting the vaccine shows you care. Caring is how we were able to withstand COVID's ambush of New York this time last year - and it's how we will defeat this beast once and for all."
New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.
The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor's letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN Total doses administered - 11,092,454 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 223,154 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,436,749 Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 35.1% Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 22.3%
|
|
People with at least one vaccine dose
|
|
People with complete vaccine series
|
|
Region
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Cumulative
Total
|
Increase over past
24 hours
|
Capital Region
|
416,175
|
7,087
|
276,909
|
7,905
|
Central New York
|
356,329
|
5,724
|
248,826
|
5,885
|
Finger Lakes
|
435,234
|
8,291
|
281,192
|
6,723
|
Long Island
|
865,850
|
19,924
|
493,649
|
13,939
|
Mid-Hudson
|
727,384
|
18,638
|
424,308
|
14,128
|
Mohawk Valley
|
177,283
|
2,278
|
121,341
|
2,978
|
New York City
|
3,155,554
|
64,823
|
2,027,627
|
42,257
|
North Country
|
182,482
|
2,349
|
137,087
|
2,123
|
Southern Tier
|
234,763
|
4,660
|
151,615
|
4,829
|
Western New York
|
464,777
|
10,194
|
289,577
|
11,951
|
Statewide
|
7,015,831
|
143,968
|
4,452,131
|
112,718
|
|
1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|
TOTAL
|
CUMULATIVE
|
Week 1
Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20
|
163,650
|
0
|
163,650
|
163,650
|
Week 2
Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27
|
452,125
|
0
|
452,125
|
615,775
|
Week 3
Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03
|
227,395
|
0
|
227,395
|
843,170
|
Week 4
Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10
|
239,025
|
165,150
|
404,175
|
1,247,345
|
Week 5
Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17
|
221,315
|
119,925
|
341,240
|
1,588,585
|
Week 6
Doses arriving
01/18- 01/24
|
250,400
|
462,395
|
712,795
|
2,301,380
|
Week 7
Doses arriving
01/25 - 01/31
|
260,150
|
239,525
|
499,675
|
2,801,055
|
Week 8
Doses arriving
02/01 - 02/07
|
321,850
|
220,720
|
542,570
|
3,343,625
|
Week 9
Doses arriving
02/8 - 02/14
|
320,000
|
244,500
|
564,500
|
3,908,125
|
Week 10
Doses arriving
2/15 - 2/21
|
356,990
|
265,525
|
622,515
|
4,530,640
|
Week 11
Doses arriving
2/22 - 2/28
|
393,530
|
305,780
|
699,310
|
5,229,950
|
Week 12
Doses arriving
03/01 - 03/07
|
1,020,660
|
290,500
|
1,311,160
|
6,541,110
|
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14
|
618,880
|
526,415
|
1,145,295
|
7,686,405
|
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21
|
699,790
|
584,775
|
1,284,565
|
8,970,970
|
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28
|
828,000
|
737,080
|
1,565,080
|
10,536,050
|
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 - 04/04
|
819,800
|
569,905
|
1,389,705
|
11,925,755
New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.
New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.