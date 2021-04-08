Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,920 in the last 365 days.

More Than 11M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that more than 11 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in New York State. 223,154 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. To date, more than 2.5 million total doses have been administered through New York State-run and FEMA-supported mass vaccination sites.

"Every New Yorker who is 16 and older is now eligible to get their shot, but eligibility is not the same as accessibility, and we remain committed to bringing the vaccine to every community in our state and working with local leaders to make it clear that the vaccine is safe, effective, and necessary," Governor Cuomo said. "Every shot brings us one step closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, and that is why so important everybody gets vaccinated. Getting the vaccine shows you care. Caring is how we were able to withstand COVID's ambush of New York this time last year - and it's how we will defeat this beast once and for all."

New York's vast distribution network and large population of eligible individuals still far exceed the supply coming from the federal government. Due to limited supply, New Yorkers are encouraged to remain patient and are advised not to show up at vaccination sites without an appointment.

The 'Am I Eligible' screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor's letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification            

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state's vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government's Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 AM today is as follows.                                      

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN Total doses administered - 11,092,454 Total doses administered over past 24 hours - 223,154 Total doses administered over past 7 days - 1,436,749 Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose - 35.1% Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series - 22.3% 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose

 

People with complete vaccine series

 

Region

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Cumulative

Total

Increase over past

24 hours

Capital Region

416,175

7,087

276,909

7,905

Central New York

356,329

5,724

248,826

5,885

Finger Lakes

435,234

8,291

281,192

6,723

Long Island

865,850

19,924

493,649

13,939

Mid-Hudson

727,384

18,638

424,308

14,128

Mohawk Valley

177,283

2,278

121,341

2,978

New York City

3,155,554

64,823

2,027,627

42,257

North Country

182,482

2,349

137,087

2,123

Southern Tier

234,763

4,660

151,615

4,829

Western New York

464,777

10,194

289,577

11,951

Statewide

7,015,831

143,968

4,452,131

112,718

 

                                      

 

1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers 

TOTAL

CUMULATIVE

Week 1

Doses arriving 12/14 - 12/20

163,650

0

163,650

163,650

Week 2

Doses arriving 12/21 - 12/27

452,125

0

452,125 

615,775

Week 3

Doses arriving 12/28 - 01/03

227,395

0

227,395

843,170

Week 4

Doses arriving 01/04 - 01/10

239,025

165,150

404,175

1,247,345

Week 5

Doses arriving 01/11 - 01/17

221,315

119,925

 

341,240

 

1,588,585

Week 6

Doses arriving

01/18- 01/24

250,400

462,395

 

712,795

 

2,301,380

Week 7

Doses arriving

01/25 - 01/31

260,150

239,525

499,675

2,801,055

Week 8

Doses arriving

02/01 - 02/07

321,850

220,720

542,570

3,343,625

Week 9

Doses arriving

02/8 - 02/14

320,000

244,500

564,500

3,908,125

Week 10

Doses arriving

2/15 - 2/21

356,990

265,525

622,515

4,530,640

Week 11

Doses arriving

2/22 - 2/28

393,530

305,780

699,310

5,229,950

Week 12

Doses arriving

03/01 - 03/07

1,020,660

290,500

1,311,160

6,541,110

Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 - 03/14

618,880

526,415

1,145,295

7,686,405

Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 - 3/21

699,790

584,775

1,284,565

8,970,970

Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 - 3/28

828,000

737,080

1,565,080

10,536,050

Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 - 04/04

819,800

569,905

1,389,705 

11,925,755

New Yorkers seeking to determine eligibility and schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site, can visit the 'Am I Eligible' website. New Yorkers may also call their local health department, pharmacy, doctor, or hospital for additional information and to schedule appointments where vaccines are available.

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state's vaccination effort.

New Yorkers who suspect fraud in the vaccine distribution process can now call 833-VAX-SCAM (833-829-7226) toll-free or email the state Department of Health at [email protected]. Hotline staff will route complaints to the appropriate investigative agencies to ensure New Yorkers are not being taken advantage of as the State works to vaccinate the entire eligible population.  

You just read:

More Than 11M COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Have Been Administered

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.