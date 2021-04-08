Long-Term Wellness Apps Are the New Holy Grail of Fitness Science, and Pulse Fitness HP of Highland Park Now Offers One
Fitness leveling program helps users plan and work toward long-term wellness across a range of categories.
Apps that offer deeper insights into the overall wellness of an individual or group along with personalized recommendations for improving health over time are just beginning to be developed.”HIGHLAND PARK, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pulse Fitness HP of Highland Park, Illinois has distinguished itself by offering personalized, science-based programming for those who want concrete results at the gym. After launching a new nutrition program in March, Pulse Fitness is now releasing a product that puts this successful boutique gym at the cutting edge of wellness science: a smart phone app and workout regimen that helps users to measure their overall fitness and achieve long-term results.
— Pulse Fitness HP
Data-driven fitness apps from FitBit to Nike+ have been all the rage for a while, but according to scientists, these technologies fall short in that they only collect data for weekly or monthly summaries of health habits. Apps that offer deeper insights into the overall wellness of an individual or group along with personalized recommendations for improving health over time are just beginning to be developed. Fortunately for North Shore residents, Pulse Fitness HP is ahead of the curve with its new Fitness Leveling app and workout program.
This app, which is exclusive to members of Pulse Fitness HP, assesses data from fitness tests performed at the gym to help users determine their overall level of fitness based on their gender, weight, and height. Users can then pay for personalized workout recommendations that will help them “level up” to the next stage of fitness. After each workout, users can log their activities, weight, and other data to see how they’re progressing.
There are seven fitness levels on the app, in categories ranging from basic health all the way through physical abilities, stamina, lower body strength, upper body strength, total body power, and finally mobility. The app includes a dashboard that allows members to track where they are on the fitness map and how they rank compared to other members in the program. It also allows program users to chat and exchange feedback about workouts so that they can become better educated about the process of leveling up and get moral support when they need it.
Pulse Fitness HP co-owner and founder Patrick Murphy, a former military paratrooper and professional MMA fighter, prides himself on delivering science-based fitness programs that stand out from those offered by other boutique gyms. His work has paid off, making Pulse Fitness HP the North Shore’s premier fitness center for personalized training and instruction.
ABOUT PULSE FITNESS HP: Pulse Fitness HP is located in Highland Park, Illinois. Since opening in 2016, it has served residents throughout Chicago’s North Shore suburbs with world-class professional coaches and comprehensive workout programs that blend science, intensity, fun and variety that take personal fitness to the next level. Follow Pulse Fitness HP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.
