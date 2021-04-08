"The Cloud Moves On - End Time Insights" Delves into Christian Eschatology
Val Pym explains how the Cloud of the Spirit leads the Church towards its destiny in Earth
I would like to assure readers that, though things look dark and sometimes frightening, there are great times ahead. If your faith is in Christ and His Cross, you need not be shaken or afraid.”QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian eschatology, prophecies about the End Times, have been a subject of fascination and research for countless believers. Val Pym delves into the matter with her own exploration of the Scripture. With "The Cloud Moves On - End of Time Insights" she charts how the Church, or the mystical body of Christ, is approaching its destiny on Earth.
— Val Pym
In the pages of her treatise, she explains how the Cloud of the Spirit is guiding the Church towards its fate as the "Glorious Church" destined to usher in the Kingdom of God on Earth as it is in Heaven. Her book contains five parts that use the Typology of Israel, in which she unlocks spiritual truths that will aid her readers in realizing deeper revelations. She expounds upon the identity and nature of the Church, and the spiritual truths that compel it towards its course.
She reveals how when Christ left the infant Church, they had a commission to make disciples of all of the nations. The promise was that the Holy Spirit would guide the community of faith into all truth and show them things to come as Jesus promised . She likens this to the pillar of cloud and fire that led the Israelites to their Promised Land. She draws from Church history and the history of Israel as chronicled in the Bible to establish the pattern or trajectory of the Church. She holds that this shows that the Church is soon to move into times of victory and glory in following the Cloud of the Spirit.
"I felt I needed to share the great revelations I was receiving as I studied the Types of Israel and to try to make people aware of the significance of the times in which we live." Pym says. "I would like to assure readers that, though things look dark and sometimes frightening, there are great times ahead. If your faith is in Christ and His Cross, you need not be shaken or afraid."
About the Author
Val Pym hailed from the south of Queensland Australia but now resides with husband Rob in the tropical north. She is the mother of four children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild. Pym has been studying the Scriptures for many years and believes that the key to unlocking the Bible is found in God's dealings with Israel, the pattern nation. She loves to read and enjoys a bit of gardening.
