Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 907 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,923 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Announces Healthy People Healthy Places 2021 Awards

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Public Health, Division of Health Promotion and Chronic Disease (HPCD) today announced five communities as recipients of the Healthy People Healthy Places designation, recognizing their commitment to supporting healthy choices.  

This year’s gold-level awardees are the City of Beckley and Berkeley County. The silver-level awardee is the City of Fayetteville. Bronze-level awardees are the City of Morgantown and Putnam County. 

“These communities made a conscious effort to make West Virginia a healthier place to live, work, learn, eat, and play,” said Jessica Wright, Interim Co-Director of the Office of Community Health Systems and Health Promotion and HPCD Director. “Communities are showing a concerted effort by developing policies to address tobacco cessation and prevention, promote healthier eating, and promote physical activity. These efforts not only make our communities healthier and happier places to live, but also aim to reduce healthcare costs and build economic impact.” 

Healthy People Healthy Places communities receive signage and other materials to promote their commitment to policies, programs, and practices that promote healthier lifestyles. The Healthy People Healthy Places program also provides advice and assistance to expand the effect of community efforts. 

“The last year has been challenging for both our state and local communities,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, State Health Officer and Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “Even with the COVID-19 pandemic, these communities took steps to improve the overall wellbeing and quality of life by supporting healthy choices. Every step taken helps build a healthier and brighter future for West Virginia.” 

You just read:

DHHR Announces Healthy People Healthy Places 2021 Awards

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.