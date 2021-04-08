DNREC Launches New Logo

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control today unveiled a new logo.

The new logo builds on the Department’s history of commitment to responsible use and protection of the natural environment.

“The new look is inspired by our mission to protect human health and the environment, how technology has changed the way we communicate with each other and the public, and how we endeavored to give everyone a voice in what we do,” said Secretary Shawn M. Garvin.

DNREC worked with the Department of State’s Government Information Center, an in-house creative consultancy, to redesign the logo and elevate the brand experience.

The logo features a vibrant sun shining high in the sky along with three yellow poplar trees representing the three counties in Delaware. The land has a slight bow to represent Delaware’s low elevation. The water, land and sky represent the different elements of the natural environment.

The new circular shape evokes a sense of community and positivity. The earthy green symbolizes freshness, growth and balance while the blues represent serenity, stability, inspiration and wisdom. The vibrant yellow promotes hope.

DNREC protects, preserves, and enhances Delaware’s environment for current and future generations. It has several divisions, each focused on different parts of the mission. Over the year ahead, division logos will transition to a branded house strategy to visually organize them as complementary extensions to the DNREC brand and best represent their core functions.

The Department has already updated its website and social media networks. Content in print or other channels will transition to the new look over time.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

About GIC The Government Information Center is a division of the Delaware Department of State with the mission to help harness the power of the internet and connect citizens to their government. The GIC is a small team of professionals including web developers, user experience/interface designers, graphic designers, video producers, social media experts, information systems managers and others that work with state and local government agencies to help them connect, though the web, with the citizens of Delaware.

Media Contacts: Nikki Lavoie, nikki.lavoie@delaware.gov; Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov

###