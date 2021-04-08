CANOO INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Canoo Inc.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS JUNE 1, 2021

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California has been filed against Canoo Inc. (the "Company" (NASDAQ: GOEV; GOEVW) ("Canoo") f/k/a Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ: HCAC; HCACW; HCACU) ("Hennessy Capital") on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Canoo securities between August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Canoo was formed by a business combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company) and Canoo Holdings Limited in December 2020. The Company is a mobile technology company that develops electric vehicles.

The filed complaint alleges that prior to and after the combination, the Company promoted a business model based on a three-phased approach to generating revenue and growth:

an engineering services segment,

the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and

the sale of vehicles to other businesses.



On March 29, 2021, the Company revealed that it was radically changing its business model by deemphasizing its engineering services business and by no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

In response to this news, Canoo fell $2.50 per share ($21.2%) from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

