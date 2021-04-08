Associa Real Property Management President Re-elected to Serve on Community Associations Institute Legislative Action Committee

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, OH, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aimee Myers, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Associa Real Property Management, Inc. (RPM) president, has been re-elected to serve on the Community Associations Institute (CAI) Ohio Legislative Action Committee (LAC) for the 2021-2022 term.

The Ohio LAC is the CAI voice on legislative and regulatory matters that affect community associations, community association managers, and CAI business partners. LAC is comprised of national CAI members and appointees from chapters within Ohio. As a member of the committee, Ms. Myers and her fellow delegates will be on the front lines of CAI’s efforts to promote vibrant, responsive, and competent community associations to state legislative, regulatory, and legal entities.

Ms. Myers has more than 30 years of community management experience and has been a valued Associa team member since 2005. She has earned the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA) designation from the Community Association Managers International Certification Board and her Association Management Specialist (AMS) and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM) designations through Community Associations Institute (CAI). Ms. Myers served as vice president on the CAI Central Ohio Chapter board of directors in 2012 and continues to serve as a projects committee member at the CAI Ohio Valley Chapter since 2013 and the CAI Central Ohio Chapter since 2018.

“We are proud that Aimee has been chosen again to serve as a valued member of the Community Associations Institute’s Ohio legislative Action Committee,” stated Steve McKinley, senior vice president, central region operations. “Aimee has always been committed to serving community associations, and this past term she played a critical role in proactively reviewing legislative proposals, educating elected officials of the benefits and impact on residents living in community associations, and providing them with important up-to-date industry information. She will continue to make an impact during the 2021-2022 term, and we are excited to celebrate her re-appointment.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide.

