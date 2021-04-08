World’s Top Fighters Join Kill Cliff and Get Biofuel to Create the Clean Energy Team

The Clean Energy Team Leads a Movement to Promote Positive Change and Clean Choices

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just ahead of his light heavyweight match, MMA fighter Ryan Bader signs on to join the Clean Energy Team. Led by Kill Cliff, America’s undisputed clean energy drink champion, and Get Biofuel, an initiative from the supporters of renewable, plant-based biofuels, the Clean Energy Team is leading a movement of positive change. Choose clean energy for your body, cleaner fuel for your vehicle and be rewarded with better performance and a healthier world.



“I put a ton of thought into what I put into my body and how my choices impact not only myself but my family and our communities,” said MMA superstar Ryan Bader. “I am pumped to join the Clean Energy Team and be part of a cleaner lifestyle. Kill Cliff is the first energy drink I’ve ever supported, but I love the taste and clean ingredients and their mission to support military charities, a mission I’ve been passionate about for years. And as a longtime partner of Get Biofuel, I’m excited to continue showing how simple choices—like selecting cleaner fuel at the pump—can have a big impact on creating a better world to leave behind for my kids.”

Bader has a long history of supporting veterans and military families, donating more than $150,000 from fight purses and sponsorship money over the years. Kill Cliff was founded by a former Navy SEAL and has donated more than $1 million to the Navy SEAL Foundation. The synergy and alignment between Kill Cliff and Bader is electrifying and will fuel Bader heading into his light heavyweight match on April 10, 2021.

Kill Cliff and Get Biofuel came together to form the Clean Energy Team to promote positive change and bring attention to alternative choices people have when committing to a cleaner, healthier lifestyle that’s better for the planet.

“Kill Cliff and Got Biofuel are a perfect match. Fueling up with Clean Energy in every part of their day is an important lifestyle choice consumers want more than ever,” said John Brenkus, Kill Cliff CMO and six-time Emmy Award Winning producer of ESPN Sport Science. “We are thrilled to have a partner who is aligned with our core values and our passion for ensuring a cleaner and greener world for the next generation.”

The Clean Energy Team is made up of fighting legends including Israel Adesanya, Ryan Bader, Joseph Benavidez, Gilbert Burns, Aung La Nsang and Robbie Lawler.

About KILL CLIFF

Founded and created by a Navy SEAL with the spirit of giving back to the community, Kill Cliff® makes the world’s best and first clean energy drink. Headquartered in Atlanta, the Kill Cliff team includes civilians and accomplished military veterans and is absolutely committed to serving and supporting the Navy SEAL community. Kill Cliff honors the dedication and sacrifice made by these warriors and their families by donating a portion of the proceeds through their Official Partnership with the Navy SEAL Foundation . Visit KillCliff.com and follow KILL CLIFF on Facebook , Twitter , YouTube , and Instagram @killcliff .

About Get Biofuel

Get Biofuel is a consumer awareness campaign from Growth Energy, a leading organization that believes in the preservation of our planet through expanded access to better fuel options. Biofuels like plant-based ethanol burn cleaner than fossil fuels and have a lasting impact on our planet. Biofuels like ethanol keep the air we breathe cleaner by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 46%. Learn more at getbiofuel.com and follow @getbiofuel on Instagram , Twitter and Facebook .

