Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,842 in the last 365 days.

IR-Med, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Limor Davidson Mund as CEO and Appointment of Chairman of the Board Oded Bashan as Interim Chief Executive Officer

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IR-Med, Inc, (OTCPink: IRME) (the “Company” or “IR-Med”) announced today the resignation of Limor Davidson Mund as Chief Executive Officer. Ms. Davidson Mund resigned for personal reasons.

Mr. Oded Bashan, the Company’s Chairman, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer on an interim basis.

About IR-Med

IR-Med is a development stage company currently focused on the development and application of Infra-Red (IR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies to address common medical ailments. Initially IR–Med’s technologies are designed to address the early detection of pressure injuries (PI) and the detection and diagnosis of ear infection, primarily in children. For more information visit http://www.ir-medical.com.

Company Contact: 

Sharon Levkoviz, CFO
sharon@ir-medical.com


You just read:

IR-Med, Inc. Announces the Resignation of Limor Davidson Mund as CEO and Appointment of Chairman of the Board Oded Bashan as Interim Chief Executive Officer

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.