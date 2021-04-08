CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield Welcomes Policy Expert as New Vice President of Public Policy & Federal Affairs

David Schwartz will lead advocacy, public policy, and regulatory engagement strategy

/EIN News/ -- Baltimore, Md., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield (CareFirst) has appointed David Schwartz as the new Vice President, Public Policy & Federal Affairs. Schwartz, who brings more than 20 years of healthcare policy and legal experience to his new role, will lead the development and execution of public policy engagement programs and congressional, regulatory and industry outreach.

As Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs, Schwartz will lead a team focused on federal legislative advocacy, public policy, and regulatory engagement. Under his leadership, the team will collaborate with key internal and external stakeholders and advocate for CareFirst’s innovative policy priorities. Schwartz's central focus will be the development of strategic relationships to advance CareFirst’s transformative healthcare agenda and provide better health outcomes for members and communities throughout the region.

“David’s extensive healthcare and legislative background will help shape policy that enables CareFirst to deliver accessible, affordable care for our members,” said Maria Harris Tildon, Executive Vice President of Public Policy & Government Affairs at CareFirst. “We’re pleased to have his leadership to guide the relationships and engagement with federal policymakers and stakeholders throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland and Northern Virginia.”

Prior to his experience in the healthcare insurance industry, Schwartz spent ten years on Capitol Hill at the heart of legislative policymaking. While on the Hill, Schwartz was a senior staff member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance, including serving as Chief Health and Human Services Counsel. Schwartz most recently worked as the Head of Global Policy at Cigna Corporation, where he provided counsel on legislative and regulatory matters, developed advocacy strategies, and positioned the company as a thought leader on current and emerging policy issues.

“I’m excited to join CareFirst and lead a policy-driven team of Difference Makers positioning the company to deliver the healthcare of the future,” said Schwartz. “I look forward to contributing to the organization’s innovative efforts to transform healthcare and provide high-quality, accessible, and affordable care for members in communities across the mid-Atlantic region.”

Schwartz has maintained bar membership with the State of Maryland since 1996. He received a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York, Albany, and a Juris Doctor from The George Washington University Law School.

About CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

In its 83rd year of service, CareFirst, an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association, is a not-for-profit healthcare company which, through its affiliates and subsidiaries, offers a comprehensive portfolio of health insurance products and administrative services to 3.4 million individuals and employers in Maryland, the District of Columbia and Northern Virginia. In 2020, CareFirst invested $27.8 million to improve overall health, and increase the accessibility, affordability, safety and quality of healthcare throughout its market areas. To learn more about CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, visit our website at www.carefirst.com and our transforming healthcare page at www.carefirst.com/transformation, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Media Relations CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield 1-800-914-6397 mediarelations@carefirst.com