StrikeForce Technologies Further Clarifies Cybersecurity Risk Solutions Purchase

/EIN News/ -- EDISON, N.J., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: SFOR), a cyber technology company that reduces the risk of identity theft and data breaches, today announced the acquisition of Cybersecurity Risk Solutions LLC (CRS), a provider of innovative cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home.



The acquisition is in progress and the anticipated definitive agreement is not finalized as of today, but it will be completed and closed on or before Friday, April 16th, 2021. We apologize for the early announcement.

About StrikeForce Technologies Inc.

StrikeForce Technologies helps to prevent Cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations, and government agencies. It provides powerful two-factor, “Out-of-Band” authentication, keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:SFOR) is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at www.strikeforcetech.com , on its Twitter and Facebook pages, or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542.

About Cybersecurity Risk Solutions, LLC (CRS)

CRS is a cybersecurity firm offering cyber, privacy & data protection services. Includes a personal cyber risk assessment, industry’s first cyber health score, report and custom action plan, as well as ongoing vulnerability scanning, hack monitoring and dark web intelligence monitoring. For more information, go to https://SecureCyberID.com .

