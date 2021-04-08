City Twig Strengthens its Advisory Board with Appointment of Industry Veteran Executive Gary R Bennett

International Insurance Leader to Help Drive City Twig’s Growth Through Strategic Partnerships with Insurance Carriers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City Twig, Inc, a rapidly growing InsurTech developing novel Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) solutions for insurance carriers to improve the accessibility of insurance products to diverse end users has announced Gary R Bennett as its newest advisory board member.



Mr. Bennett is an international insurance veteran with more than 39 years in the insurance industry, including serving as Executive Chair and CEO at multiple New York Life Insurance divisions. Mr. Bennett has tenured numerous leadership roles with a number of companies in Australia and across Asia Pacific, including Prudential Corporation Asia and CMG Asia. He joined New York Life in 2005 as President and CEO of its Hong Kong life insurance operation and later served as Executive Chair and CEO of New York Life’s Mexico Operation in 2014.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Gary to our advisory board as he brings in the expertise to help us unlock our next phase of growth,” said Mike Kratzer, Chairman of the Board, and Co-CEO, City Twig. “Gary’s insights into daily workflows are instrumental for us to build the right technology solutions to create the most value for carriers and insurance organizations,” added Andy Bhushan, Co-CEO, City Twig.

In his role, Mr. Bennett will help City Twig solidify strategic partnerships with insurance carriers to drive the next phase of growth. Key value creation for carriers include increasing overall productivity, improving product-distribution across insurance lines, client personalized cross-selling, NB product margins, agent numbers and retention.

About City Twig:

City Twig is a rapidly growing startup that comprises of a suite of Machine Learning (M.L.) capabilities to provide actionable insights for leading insurance organizations, carriers, agencies and IMO’s to increase accessibility of products to diverse insured populations and service them with personalized products to increase business. The City Twig platform runs in the cloud and allows for direct integration into the carrier’s daily workflows.

Citytwig Media Contact:

Stacey Kratzer

City Twig, Inc

stacey@citytwig.com

+1 (561) 758-4673