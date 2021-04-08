Hero Practice Services Recognized on Comparably’s Top 25 Best Operations Teams List

/EIN News/ -- COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hero Practice Services is proud to announce that they have been named to Comparably’s Top 25 list for “Best Operations Teams” in North America.



“It takes many individuals coming together to accomplish the level of care that we deliver to more than 800,000 kids each year. I often say that we have built the best, strongest, and most committed team in the country. This kind of recognition validates that claim. I am not only humbled by the recognition, but also by this incredible team of Heroes every day,” says Mark Musso, Chief Operations Officer at Hero Practice Services. “One of our tenets is that ‘the best idea wins.’ This isn’t just an operationally sound philosophy; it is meant to encourage inclusiveness and gives all teammates a voice. Many of the kids we treat in our practices have never known what it is like to be heard. Teaching our teams to respect each other’s ideas, translates to the patients and their families and ensures that we are truly making an impact on their lives.”

Hero earned the award based on feedback and ratings given by current employees through anonymous surveys on the Comparably platform.

"Our annual Best Places to Work lists highlight companies that employees have deemed as top-notch in 20 core culture metrics," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Hero is a great example of an organization laser-focused on its mission while maintaining excellent workplace culture. This is a testament to its strong leadership team within one of the most critical areas of its business."

About Hero Practice Services

Hero is a healthcare practice management company focused on managing and supporting high quality dental, vision and orthodontic practices that specialize in pediatric patients. In particular, Hero supports office that provide care to underserved communities across the United States. With dozens of locations, Hero’s supported offices have helped over one million children gain access to the care they need. Learn more at https://heropracticeservices.com/ .

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and fair representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in nearly 20 different workplace categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences workers have based on their gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 North American companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series that publishes 16 different workplace culture categories per year (four per quarter).