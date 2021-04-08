Sakon Recognized as a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global

/EIN News/ -- CONCORD, Mass., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sakon , the leading platform and services provider for understanding, managing and transforming enterprise communications, has been named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Mobility Management Services, Global. Sakon is one of fifteen MMS providers acknowledged by Gartner and plotted based on ability to execute and completeness of vision.



“We believe Gartner inclusion of Sakon as a Visionary provider in its Magic Quadrant for Global MMS validates our platform strategy,” said Amine Doukkali, Chief Operating Officer of Sakon. “Every enterprise today is wrestling with a workplace impacted by Covid19, growing volumes of disparate data, and the increasingly rapid rate of technological change. Our solution was designed to accommodate such unpredictable forces and purpose-built to orchestrate the entire enterprise mobility lifecycle. As MMS continues to evolve, Sakon is innovating with it, providing elegant simplicity and peace of mind for our clients as we unify the increasingly complex IT profile of end-users.”

Sakon Mobile delivers a data first approach to managing and operating mobile computing environments for the enterprise. The platform integrates with all mobile data sources to orchestrate employee support, carrier management, and the entire device lifecycle. Sakon Mobile’s flexible API-centric design enables it to support a range of devices, including phones, tablets, laptops, wearables, ruggedized devices, and IoT. Integrated end-user self-service and an award-winning mobile app helps Sakon to simplify the management of strategic enterprise programs such as BYOD administration, device as a service, mobility as a shared service, and much more.

“We couldn’t be more excited by our inclusion as a Visionary,” said Andrew Goorno, Sakon’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our goal has always been to manage mobile computing devices in a seamless manner, even as the lifecycle of the end-user becomes increasingly complex. In that spirit, we continue to increase our workflows and integrations to automate employee onboarding and policy management, asset and inventory management, and financial management and optimization of the mobile estate. Our ‘Built on Now’ application is the tightest integration to ServiceNow yet. And we’re enabling new models like Device-as-a-Service, which is gaining momentum as the laptop becomes more like the smartphone.”

Today, Sakon offers a complete MMS solution globally and manages more than 1.5 million mobile devices across all five regions on its Mobility platform, both for its direct customers and through its systems integrator partners. It delivers capabilities via the Sakon Mobile platform and continuously expands its integrations with mobility service providers, independent software vendors (ISVs) and OEM platforms to facilitate real-time updates about estates, orders, tickets and SLAs. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Sakon to enable their corporate liable, BYOD, mobile device as a service (MDaaS), and hybrid mobility environments.

In the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global , Gartner evaluated the strengths and cautions of fifteen MMS providers. Vendors are plotted by Gartner based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision.

About Sakon

Sakon provides a leading cloud-based connectivity spend management and mobile operations platform. The purpose-built platform connects organization with suppliers globally, provides visibility into and control over how companies spend on communications services and enables businesses to achieve significant savings.

Sakon TEM consists of procurement, provisioning, inventory, expense management and bill payment modules that form its procure to pay engine and provide complete visibility and control. Sakon Mobile includes mobile device procurement and fulfillment, comprehensive inventory of devices and service, optimization services, and integration with your MDM platforms. In addition to the platform, Sakon provides industry leading implementation services, persona-based training, and ongoing managed services with a deep focus on service delivery and governance.

The company was founded in 2003, has over 700+ global employees and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

