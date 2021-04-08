/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, the fintech market research organization, recently released a research report "WIMI Hologram Cloud with Holographic AR Technology Extends the AR-HUD Tech in New Energy Electric Vehicles Field". "Holography" returns strongly! But it no longer appears in the form of science fiction movies that we are familiar with, for example, in the Star War series, Princess Leia uses projection to ask for help from R2-D2. This time, it will be used in commercial head-up displays (HUD) in next-generation vehicles to provide drivers and passengers with navigation and other auxiliary functions.



Speaking of the rapid growth of the HUD market, we must mention AR HUD (Augmented Reality Head-up Display Technology). For example, since 2020, with the release of Mercedes-Benz's new S-Class AR HUD, the entire HUD market has once again pressed the accelerator key to enter a new round of rapid growth. AR HUD is about to detonate the market, and the mass production application of the entire AR HUD industry is moving towards the fast lane.

With the improvement of global consumer consumption and the degree of intelligence of automobiles, consumers' demand for safety and intelligence is rising. HUD is no longer a sign of high-end models, and more and more low-priced models have begun to appear.

The introduction of AR technology can make the display effect of HUD richer and more direct, while also becoming full of technological sense.

AR HUD is to use augmented reality technology (AR) to integrate advanced driver assistance systems such as ADAS and ACC to project navigation and driving information to the front of the vehicle and combine it with the front object to obtain a better driving experience. The display of holographic technology is exactly the ultimate way of AR-HUD.

How does holographic projection work?

The principle of holographic projection is simply the use of optical principles. Namely, the image appears in the air, showing a three-dimensional effect. The holographic space projection screen is a new generation of display equipment, with many unparalleled advantages such as high definition, strong light resistance, ultra-thin, and anti-aging. It consists of molecular-level nano-optical components. It uses holographic color filter crystals as the core material and integrates multidisciplinary achievements and preparation and processing technologies, such as nanotechnology, materials science, optics, and polymer. Meanwhile, it uses organic materials, inorganic nano powders, and fine metal powders as raw materials. Besides, the light and thin interior contains advanced precision optical structure to achieve a high-definition, high-brightness perfect image.

At present, the most used light source for holographic projection is from the projector, because the brightness of the light source is relatively stable, and the projector also has the function of magnifying the image, which is very practical as a holographic projection display. Holographic projection technology brings beautiful pictures to the audience and introduces the audience to another world. The holographic projection technology breaks through the traditional limitations of sound, light, and electricity. The spatial imaging has bright colors, high contrast and clarity, and a strong sense of space and transparency. It can not only produce a three-dimensional aerial phantom, but also enable the phantom to interact with the performer and complete the performance together, producing shocking performance effects.

Holographic projection technology is a high-tech technology that has become popular in recent years. Holographic stereoscopic projection is realized by the principle of light polarization, that is, two projectors are used to simultaneously project images, and the polarization directions of the polarizers in front of the two projectors are perpendicular to each other, so that the polarization directions of the two polarized lights generated are also perpendicular to each other. When the polarized light is projected on a dedicated projection screen and then reflected to the audience, the direction of the polarized light must not change. The audience can only see the corresponding polarized image through the polarized glasses, which creates a three-dimensional sensation in the visual nervous system. This new interactive display technology integrates decoration and practicality. It is completely transparent when there is no image, and it gives users a new interactive experience. It has become one of the most fashionable product display and marketing methods today. Nowadays, people use holographic projection technology to show the integration of culture and technology.

However, holographic projection can reconstruct the 3D light field instead of presenting the captured objects in 2D images in traditional photography. It is necessary to use a lens to record images when taking pictures, while this is not the case in the manipulation of the holographic projection light. The light emitted by the object is scattered directly onto the recording medium.

The so-called light field refers to the information contained in a beam of light in the propagation process, covering information such as light intensity, position, and direction. In a light field space with centimeter-level positioning accuracy, by setting a coordinate system for positioning with light, the real environment and the virtual world can be accurately superimposed. For example, in the immersive light field video solution released by Google recently, the signal is first captured from a large number of camera arrays, the light field representation of the displayed content is created through a large neural network, and it is stored. After that, the spherical structure, which is composed of 46 cameras, is applied to capture the surrounding scene from different angles and combine multi-directional perspectives into one perspective. The image presented by it will be more three-dimensional, and users can see images with dynamic effects from different angles as viewing angle changes.

If AR HUD wants to realize AR navigation, it must have the following three capabilities.

The first is lane-level navigation capabilities. Because AR navigation is a special form of navigation in the final analysis, for users, the most fundamental need is accurate guidance based on real-time road condition information and traffic big data. Only when lane-level navigation is achieved, can those small arrows of AR navigation be accurately laid on the real lane.

The second is image recognition and detection capabilities. The essence of AR is the combination of virtual and real. Recognizing real road condition data is the basis for realizing the AR function. Only by performing image recognition on the actual scene and distinguishing various road elements such as vehicles, lane lines, and traffic lights, navigation can guide people accurately.

The third is the ability to integrate algorithms, that is, to render navigation information such as positioning, map navigation, and road traffic big data on real-time images in real-time, and accurately present it on the corresponding lane location.

Due to the complex driving scenes, fast driving speed, and high real-time requirements, the implementation of AR navigation technology on the vehicle is very difficult. Furthermore, it has extremely high requirements for navigation accuracy, accuracy and speed of image recognition, and sensitivity of AR algorithms.

Recently, WIMI released a patent for a 3D holographic pulse laser processing device, which can solve the problems of holographic data collection and holographic data presentation of electric vehicles in the future. In the electric vehicle market, it has also attracted everyone's attention. This company with holographic AR technology has also extended the technical field to the field of new energy electric vehicles. It is reported that WIMI plans to launch AR-HUD equipment for the automotive field and adds a new automotive scene application.

WIMI Hologram Cloud was founded in 2015. It focuses on holographic cloud services, mainly in vehicle-mounted AR holographic HUD, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation, and other professional fields, covering multiple links of AR technology, including holographic vehicle-mounted AR technology, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication, and so on. It is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider.

The development of holographic three-dimensional facial recognition software is based on WIMI's holographic imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching holographic imaging detection technology, as well as video processing and recognition technology based on deep learning and training. The traditional two-dimensional facial recognition technology is a biometric technology based on facial features, which obtains information from facial images or facial video streams, and automatically detects and tracks the target face. As for WIMI, it is convinced that the holographic 3D facial recognition technology is a biometric technology that combines holographic imaging capture and 3D portrait. WIMI focuses on the development and application of software technology, and it owns technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine recognition, machine learning, model theory, and video imaging processing. Holographic three-dimensional facial recognition technology is a technology that uses structured light and infrared light to collect, and the collected feature points can exceed 30,000 points, while the feature points collected by traditional two-dimensional facial recognition technology are less than 1,000 points. Moreover, WIMI's 3D technology is not expected to be affected by the surrounding environment, and is expected to overcome many problems in traditional 2D facial recognition technology, such as light, posture, occlusion, dynamic recognition, and facial expressions.

In recent years, the application market of the facial recognition industry has continued to expand. To obtain better accuracy and quality, facial recognition applications have shown a trend of transition from two-dimensional technology to three-dimensional technology. The reason for this trend is that two-dimensional facial recognition technology is susceptible to posture, light, appearance, and other factors, which reduces the recognition rate. Therefore, WIMI plans to provide 3D facial recognition holographic cloud application services through artificial intelligence-based algorithms. Meanwhile, its future plan is to use WIMI's 3D facial recognition holographic cloud technology to meet the needs of potential customers in various industries, such as home, retail, tourism, telecommunications, finance, national security, robotics, education, social media, terminal equipment, business, transportation, smart business, or other potential applications.

The goal of WIMI is to build an ecosystem around holographic technology, continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain the industry's leading position, and create an ecological business model. Moreover, its holographic facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business scenarios, and the technology is also being continuously upgraded, hoping to make breakthroughs in more industry fields.

