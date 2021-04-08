Rackspace Technology Works with Brave Software to Improve Machine Learning Functionality in the Web Browser

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced today its relationship with Brave Software which provides a free, open-source private and secure web browser for PC, Mac, and mobile environments.



Brave gives users a fast and private web experience, helps advertisers achieve better conversions and increases publishers’ revenue share. "It’s machine learning functionality helps to match advertisements in the Brave Ads content categories for which Brave users would have the most interest, while preserving user privacy

Brave worked with AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Onica, a Rackspace Technology company, to improve the scalability of Brave’s software, increased the team’s efficiency, and reduced infrastructure costs by 50 percent. Rackspace Technology used a wide range of AWS services to build cloud infrastructure tailored to Brave’s needs.

Before working with Rackspace Technology, Brave’s processes for training and deploying machine learning models were slower, involving manual steps spanning several days. Brave needed a more robust pipeline and fully automated processes.

“Working with Rackspace Technology and AWS was beneficial to the continued success and scaling of Brave,” said Jimmy Secretan, VP of Services and Operations, Brave Software. “It substantially improved the way we created and deployed new models, which has helped us to be much more responsive to advertisers’ needs."

“Rackspace Technology is one of only a few providers to have achieved AWS Machine Learning Competency status,” said Jeff Deverter, CTO, Solutions at Rackspace Technology. “This unique combination of expertise in AWS services and machine learning made us an ideal partner for Brave.”

