Natural Gas Distribution Industry Trends Focus On Improved Distribution And Leak Detection Systems

According to The Business Research Company’s natural gas market report, players in the liquefied natural gas market are working on improving technologies for better gas distribution and a reduced chance of contamination and losses through leakage. Companies in the natural gas distribution industry are investing in robotic wireless in-pipe leak detection systems for faster repair of leakages and to avoid discharge of contaminants in the water system. Traditional detection systems are often slow and not accurate in detecting harmful contaminants. This robotic technology can detect leaks at a faster pace and with high accuracy. When a leak is encountered in the distribution process, gas flow distorts the membrane. This pulls the robot which is placed inside the pipe slightly toward the leak site and is detected by sensors, and the information is sent to the central system. This technology provides reliable results and reduced amount of data to be processed in detection to plug gas leakage. Some companies providing the robotic leak detection technology are SMP robotics, AquaNav, AquaPea, PipeGuard, and PipeFish.

The natural gas distribution market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 32.4% of the total market in 2019. Major players in the natural gas distribution industry include PJSC Gazprom, Uniper SE, Naturgy Energy Group S.A., Centrica plc, Engie S.A. and others.

Natural gas distribution companies are also using acoustic leak detection technology to monitor gas pipelines. This technology uses the principle of sound for pipelines of diameter 4 meters or larger. It consists of an acoustic sensor, tri-axial accelerometer and magnetometer, GPS system and detects irregularities associated with leaks in a pressurized pipeline. This helps in preventing gas pipeline failures and thus improves gas distribution. Some of the major companies offering acoustic leak detectors include Det-tronics, Atmos, Emerson, MSA, and Sewerin.

The Business Research Company ’s report titled Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major natural gas distribution companies, natural gas distribution market share by company, natural gas distribution manufacturers, natural gas distribution market size, and natural gas distribution market forecasts. The report also covers the global natural gas distribution market and its segments.

Other natural gas industry trends include geographic information systems (GISs), which have found a wide application in city gas distribution (CGD) systems. GISs can help prepare thematic layers of building construction, pipeline network, third-party cables, etc. These systems are also used in CGD networks for giving directions for searching pipelines, for regulating equipment and for valve-in welds. When pipelines leak or burst, the GIS dynamically display the problem and provide a real-time decision. For instance, Infosys Oil and Gas practice offers geographic information system solutions to capture, manage, store, and extract value from location-based information.

The global natural gas distribution market size is expected to grow from $466.18 billion in 2020 to $553.09 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $758.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

The global market for natural gas distribution is supported by the rise of developing Asian economies, increasing steady energy demand, energy efficiency measures adopted by developed countries of Europe and North America, growing attention to environmental matters and climate change, as well as the development of energy saving technologies. North America and Europe are well-established and mature markets where replacement demand is predominant. Regions where penetration is low such as Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, are fast-growing markets. Natural gas consumption by the industrial sector will increase by 3.6 Tcf, or 35%, from 2020 to 2050.

Natural Gas Distribution Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, trends, drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

