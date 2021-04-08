Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 833 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,844 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including First Cobalt, Empower Clinics, BetterLife Pharma, Marble Financial and O3 Mining

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York , April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
 

  • First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) hires commodities industry executive to market its refined cobalt production to EV and battery manufacturers click here 
  • Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) partners with top US digital marketer to launch direct-to-consumer e-commerce solutions click here 
  • The Valens Company Inc (TSX:VLNS) (OTCQX:VLNCF) (FRA:7LV) expands cannabis distribution network into Manitoba click here 
  • NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) says it processed a record $19M in cryptocurrency transactions in March click here 
  • Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc (CSE:ZAIR) (OTCPINK:MGXRF) (FRA:0E9) announces the planned deployment of its Zinc-air Energy Storage System (ZESS) at the University at Buffalo click here 
  • Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (FRA:VR61) (OTCPINK:VRCFF)  begins drilling at Loner property click here 
  • Melkior Resources  Inc (CVE:MKR) (OTCMKTS:MKRIF) (FRA:MEK1) completes 1,449 metres in maiden drill program at Val D’Or click here 
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) taps Merida Capital to accelerate its US product distribution initiative click here 
  • O3 Mining Inc (CVE:OIII) (OTCQX:OIIIF) appoints communications expert Mélissa Desrochers to its board of directors click here 
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) plans meeting with the US FDA to prepare for upcoming Phase 3 Ifenprodil coronavirus trial click here 
  • BetterLife Pharma Inc (CSE:BETR) (OTCQB:BETRF) (FRA:NPAU) adds former FDA Psychiatry Division director as regulatory advisor click here 
  • AgraFlora Organics International Inc (CSE:AGRA) (OTCMKTS:AGFAF) (FRA:PU31) CEO says recent asset sales give ‘us the financial flexibility’ to enter lucrative markets click here 
  • Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc (CSE:ITKO) (OTCQB:GLDRF) (FRA:1QB1) reports elevated gold, silver, and base metals values from sampling at Champagne project click here 
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTCMKTS:MRBLF) (FSE:2V0) to offer its MyMarble personal finance SaaS platform to homebuyers in Canada click here 
  • Planet 13 Holdings Inc (CSE:PLTH) (OTCQX:PLNHF) starts major hiring initiative as Las Vegas tourism returns and California SuperStore opening nears click here 
  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) wins Notice of Allowance from European Patent Office for patent covering cancer diagnosis using TBIA Immune Profiling click here 
  • DGTL Holdings Inc (CVE:DGTL) (OTCQB:DGTHF) (FRA:A2QB0L) says Hashoff subsidiary has completed national public service campaign for front-line US health care workers click here 
  • BioSig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) sees its PURE EP System highlighted in new feature article in EP Lab Digest click here 
  • NexTech AR Solutions Corp (OTCQB:NEXCF) (NEO:NTAR.NE) (CSE:NTAR) (FRA:N29) closes $14M bought-deal financing for working capital click here 
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) says its ZoneZero solution added to NASA’s Solution for Enterprise-Wide Procurement contract vehicle click here 
  • CO2 GRO Inc (CVE:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (FRA:4021) initiates a CO2 Delivery Solutions commercial feasibility for The Cucumber Man in Alberta click here 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including First Cobalt, Empower Clinics, BetterLife Pharma, Marble Financial and O3 Mining

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.