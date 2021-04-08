Bachelorette Clare Crawley Goes Odorless Naturally
boscia launches body line on AmazonSEATTLE, WA, USA, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ABC’s Bachelorette 16, Clare Crawley goes natural. She has partnered with boscia that launched its body line on Amazon, including a vegan, cruelty-free Prebiotic and Probiotic Freshening All Over Body Deodorant. Clare says, “it actually works.” She has been looking for something that doesn’t contain coconut oil, which is known to stain clothes.
This all-over body deodorant can be used under the bust, behind the knees, and anywhere that you want extra coverage.
What’s the difference between Deodorant and Antiperspirants? According to boscia:
Deodorants:
1)Fight odor without blocking the body’s natural sweating mechanism
2) Sweat has no smell, and when it interacts with bad bacteria, it causes an odor
3) Can be applied to other odorous parts of the body
4) Deodorants help prevent odor-causing bacteria
Antiperspirants:
1) Fight odor by blocking the body’s natural sweat mechanism
2) Protect against sweat and odor, relying on aluminum-based compounds
3) Can clog pores and some contain synthetic fragrances
Anderson Salgado, the founder of Trisbell that represents luxury brands on Amazon including boscia says Clare is a great fit for boscia, “The Bachelorette alum had been searching for a natural deodorant for quite some time and knew her followers would trust her recommendation.” According to Salgado, Clare’s healthy lifestyle is a great match for boscia that is all about real ingredients.
Use the code 20FromClare when you go to the Amazon link for a discount. The special pricing ends on April 11, 2021.
