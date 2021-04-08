Miami Beach’s Next Instagrammable Spot, Café des Fleurs, to Open May 1st, 2021

The café is designed to bring a delectable taste of France to one of Florida’s most popular destinations.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Café des Fleurs , Miami Beach’s next most Instagrammable hotspot, is pleased to announce its official opening date on May 1st, 2021.Café des Fleurs is a highly anticipated collaboration between entrepreneur Nahomie Jean Louis and French distributor, Fabrice Levi. The café will be nestled at the Lincoln Eatery near the buzzing Lincoln Road Mall and is designed to bring the best selection of delectable croissants, mille feuille, macaroons, and so much more.“When we collaborated on this project, Fabrice and I knew we wanted the café to be known for its gourmet breakfast boxes filled with a special taste of France,” says Nahomie. “Not only are these boxes very appealing to eat, but they are also well-decorated with hand-crafted edible flowers. What’s more, most of the items on our menu are Kosher and aim to provide a memorable and authentic experience.”On its menu, Café des Fleurs will be offering only the most delicious and beautifully created treats, including:• Croissants• Mille feuille• Macaroons• French baguettes• Gourmet French vinaigrettes• Jams• French spices, such as herbes de Provence• And more!Café des Fleurs’ location is being touted as one of the most sunny and beautiful spaces in which to take stunning photos - while enjoying a treat or two in the process. The café is set to launch its official opening on May 1st, 2021.For more information about Café des Fleurs, please visit https://www.cafedesfleurs.shop About Café des FleursOwner of Café des Fleurs, Nahomie Jean Louis, is the partner and creator of each edible box from French Delice Collections. The company’s aim is to create a unique concept that embraces quality, luxury, and taste in a spectacular package of the most high-quality pastries in Miami Beach.