First Creddot Debuts CreddotOne Financial Forecasting Suite
Innovative Credit Company Leverages Advanced Technology for Credit AnalysisNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, First Creddot announced the launch of CreddotOne, a comprehensive financial suite that changes the essence of credit analysis with superior targeting software. First Creddot designed the tool with the intent of leading the industry with a state-of-the-art automated platform that is able to customize and discern critical financial information. Users can process financial data in order to assess a company’s fiscal health or future financial situation.
“With CreddotOne, you can switch your week-long analysis workload for a button-click,” said Vladimir L. Silva, CEO & Co-founder. “Our technology delivers a complete view of business interests and automatically generates a set of accurate reports with dashboard access. The software precisely measures the success and sustainability of new business initiatives or expansion strategies.”
Some of the CreddotOne key deliverables include financial statements, financial key performance ratios, valuation and corporate credit ratings. Silva added, “We help you deliver data better, faster and more accurately, freeing up time and resources to focus on the essentials of your business and strategic issues. You won’t have to write your own credit report or a business review because CreddotOne will do it for you!”
The suite enables users to assess the risk of a loan opportunity by factoring in the value of collateral and delivering solid reporting with the best loan scenarios based on a client’s needs and financial capabilities. The software can achieve these outcomes because it accurately states the credit limit a bank or lender is willing to make available to a borrower—according to a minimum preset corporate rating. The rating is based on the creditworthiness of the borrower with respect to its financial obligation.
The CreddotOne platform presents a complete financial services “Report Review” for small and medium businesses, credit analysts, investors and government agencies. The solution puts together accurate reports on corporate financial positions including risk spread and prospects for ongoing and future business.
CreddotOne pinpoints all major aspects of the business environment. It can also consider the potential impacts of competitors in some analytical credit rating scenarios. The interactive platform is automated, leaving more time for those with financial business roles to work more efficiently. It can also show a company’s risk category, according to TFC table, along with the potential effects of the use of different resources such as cash or equipment.
For more information go to https://www.firstcreddot.com/products-solutions/
