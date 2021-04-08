Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Issues Proclamation Recognizing April 2021 As Sexual Assault Awareness Month

April 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation recognizing April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Texas. This month is a time for Texans to come together to build awareness around the issue of sexual assault and to recognize the courage of survivors throughout our nation and across the Lone Star State.

Texans are encouraged to honor survivors as the State of Texas continues its mission to encourage healing and empowerment for survivors of sexual violence. Texans can also use the hashtag #TXSexualAssaultAwarenessMonth to share their support on social media.

"Texans are not overcome when faced with adversity; together, we can protect the vulnerable, help victims find healing, and bring offenders to justice," reads the Governor's proclamation. "Our state is extremely grateful for the courage shown by survivors, who bravely share their stories and lend their voices to this cause, as well as for the many law enforcement officers, prosecutors, judges, and organizations like the Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force, who continue to fight for the safety of all Texans. At this time, I encourage all Texans to join me in renewing our commitment to ending sexual assault and empowering survivors." 

The Governor’s Sexual Assault Survivors’ Task Force (SASTF) was established in 2019 to ensure a survivor-centered, trauma-informed, collaborative and coordinated response to sexual violence experienced by adults and children across the state. The SASTF brings together various professionals and survivors who are singularly focused on delivering critical system improvements on behalf of Texas sexual assault survivors.

View the Governor's proclamation.

