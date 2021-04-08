Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in more cities

Customers in parts of Milwaukee and Tampa can now sign up for the blazing fast broadband service

/EIN News/ -- BASKING RIDGE, N.J. , April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G Home Internet has arrived in more cities. Beginning April 8, customers in parts of Milwaukee and Tampa can sign up for 5G Home Internet, the blazing fast broadband service ideal for people working remotely, schooling at home or streaming their favorite shows. With the addition of these new cities, Verizon’s 5G Home Internet is now available in 30 markets.



5G Home Internet is available in the following cities:

Arlington, TX

Anaheim, CA

Atlanta

Charlotte

Chicago

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Dallas

Denver

Detroit Hartford

Houston

Indianapolis

Kansas City

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Louisville

Miami

Milwaukee

Minneapolis Omaha

Phoenix

Sacramento

Salt Lake City

San Diego

San Francisco

San Jose

St. Louis

St. Paul

Tampa



Why 5G Home Internet?

No data limits . It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling.

. It’s truly unlimited broadband service with no throttling. It’s fast . Customers can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. 1

. Customers can experience max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. It’s affordable . Just $50 2 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 2 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Taxes and fees are included.

. Just $50 a month for Verizon customers with a qualifying mobile plan, and $70 a month for customers without a qualifying mobile plan. Taxes and fees are included. Easy self set-up . With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer, just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected.

. With the Verizon 5G Internet Gateway, there’s no waiting on the cable installer, just open the box, set up the device and your home is connected. Cool Freebies. For entertainment needs, customers get a free Stream TV device and the discovery+ streaming service for 12 months on us.3



How to get 5G Home Internet

Visit verizon.com/5g/home/ to find out if 5G Home Internet is in your area. As new cities launch and as service continues to expand they will be updated within the portal.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at https://www.verizon.com/about/media-center . News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1Max download speeds up to 1 Gbps, with typical download speeds of 300 Mbps. Typical upload speeds around 50 Mbps. Depending on location, uploads over 5G Ultra Wideband or 4G LTE. 4G LTE backup.

2With autopay and paperless billing

3For new Verizon 5G Home Internet customers only. Get 12 mos of discovery+ (ad-free) on us from time of enrollment (must enroll with Verizon by 4.21.21). After 12-month promo period ends, your discovery+ (ad-free) subscription will auto-renew at $6.99+ tax/month unless you cancel with Verizon. Cancel any time . One offer per eligible Verizon account. discovery+ service is subject to the discovery+ (ad-free) Visitor Agreement. © 2020 Discovery or its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Media contact:

Alex Lawson

alex.lawson@verizon.com

908-635-0271