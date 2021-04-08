A Majority of Employees Want Mandatory Vaccines to Return to In-Person Work

New Study by ADoH SCIENTIFIC Finds Support for Employer Requirements

/EIN News/ -- CHARLESTON, S.C., April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new study by ADoH SCIENTIFIC , a Charleston-based mental and behavioral health analytics company, has found that employees report largely positive emotions at the prospect of employers mandating Covid-19 vaccination before in-person work resumes. The study, which surveyed 989 U.S. adults, also found that skilled workers were more likely to express positive emotions than unskilled workers, and that employees in administration/management are most likely to report favorable emotions at the prospect of mandatory vaccination.



“Employee mental health is going to be a critical concern as remote workers return to their workplaces,” said Richard Tewksbury, President of ADoH SCIENTIFIC. “This data shows that, despite some hesitancy in certain populations, American workers want to return to a setting where they can be confident that the people around them have been vaccinated.”

The ADoH Digital Affect Mirror technology, also known as Emotii®, used in the recent study allows for accurate, granular data collection for populations’ mental, emotional and behavioral health states at unprecedented scale, free from the biases and shortcomings of other psychological survey methods. The March 2021 survey is the third in a series of planned studies by ADoH SCIENTIFIC intended to track the national and state mental health levels along with vaccination attitudes over time in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic. Additional findings from the study include:

Skilled laborers were 55.4% likely to report a positive emotion to employer-mandated vaccination

Unskilled laborers were 52.9% likely to report a positive emotion

Clerical workers were 53.8% likely to report a positive emotion

Administration/management workers were 66.2% likely to report a positive emotion

Executives were 61.9% likely to report a positive emotion



“We expect to see some hesitancy wane as vaccination becomes more widespread and the economy continues to open,” said Brian Sullivan, Chief Science Officer at ADoH SCIENTIFIC. “As people return to work, however, we also expect to see widespread mental health issues continue as the population processes the enormous trauma so many have experienced. The world is going to need all the help it can get to come out safely on the other side of this.”

